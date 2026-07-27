Dominica’s Jasmine Schofield narrowly misses national record at Commonwealth Games

Schofield finished the women’s 100m freestyle in 1:02.71, missing her national record by just 0.002 seconds while improving on her performance from the recent PanAm Aquatics Championships.

Dominica: Olympic swimmer Jasmine Schofield was just milliseconds away from breaking her national record in the women’s 100m freestyle on Sunday, July 26, at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

She crossed the finish line in 1:02.71 seconds, just 0.002 milliseconds away from her personal best. She also improved on her previous time at the PanAm Aquatics Championships, which was 1:04.05.

The performance marks an improvement on the time she recorded at the recently concluded PanAm Aquatics Championships, and was just 0.002 seconds (2 milliseconds) shy of matching her National Record and Personal Best—a testament to her consistency and continued progress on the international stage, shared the Commonwealth Sports Dominica on their official Facebook page.

Schofield took part in Heat 3 out of 9 heats and placed fourth in the heat at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Angelina Smythe of Seychelles won the heat at 1:00.59, while Lauren Dennet of the Isle of Man came second at 1:01.44. Jhanayali Tokome-Garap of Papua New Guinea came third in the heat, having timed 1:02.37.

The Dominican swimmer had already broken two Dominican national records and personal bests during her first two events at the Games.

Jasmine now turns her attention to her final event of the Games, the 50m Freestyle, where she will close out an commendable Commonwealth Games debut, further read the post.

Schofield also represented Dominica at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the women’s 50m freestyle category and crossed the finish line in 29.91 seconds. Her appearance in Glasgow marks her first Commonwealth Games season.