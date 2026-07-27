Bahamas: One killed, two injured in separate shooting and stabbing incidents

Police are investigating two separate violent incidents that occurred on Sunday, July 26, after a man was fatally shot in Chippingham while two others were injured in a stabbing in Palm Beach.

Bahamas: A shooting and stabbing incident took place in The Bahamas on July 26, which left a man dead and two others injured.

In one incident, a 37-year-old man lost his life after being shot on Providence Avenue, Chippingham, on Sunday afternoon. Police said that the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Although he received medical attention, the man died of his wounds the same day.

Police arrived at the location shortly after 12:25 pm. They were told that the victim had already been taken to the hospital.

According to preliminary investigation, the victim was in a park when an armed man appeared and began shooting at him. The man escaped into a nearby abandoned yard at the corner of Providence Avenue and Howard Street while being chased by the suspect.

The victim sustained gunshot injuries on his abdomen, right foot, and his torso area. He died at the hospital shortly after 1:00 pm.

Police are asking the public with any information to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or anonymously tip Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

Stabbing Incident on Palm Beach

In another case, two men had been hospitalized after they were stabbed in Palm Beach early Sunday morning.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force was informed at about 3:00 am when both the victims reached the hospital for treatment.

The first man, who was 33-years-old, had been stabbed in the left abdomen and underwent an operation. The second man, who was 54-years-old, was stabbed in his forearm and in his abdomen. He is now in stable condition.

The investigation is still in progress.