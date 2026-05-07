2026-05-07 18:52:43
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Belize: Boyfriend assaults partner over another man’s text

A woman was kicked and punched in the head, face, and back after refusing to show a private text, leaving visible injuries.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: A 21-year-old man from Belize City was charged for assaulting his 19-year-old girlfriend during a fight over a text message.

Ceedrick Raymond Myles, who lives on Thurton Street and works at Brodies Warehouse, appeared before the Belize City Magistrates’ Court on May 4, 2026, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to police reports, the incident took place on April 25, 2026. An argument broke out when Myles looked at the woman’s phone which had a “Good morning” message from another man in a private chat.

The police said that the teenager did not comply with opening the phone which caused Myles to become violent. She told the police that he kicked her in the head and also punched her in the face, head and back multiple times. Medical reports later determined that the woman had visible injuries and swelling.

The woman reported the incident to the Gender-based Violence Unit the next day when the pain and swelling had gone down. An investigation was launched into the case, leading to Myles formal arrest and charge of assault.

The court heard the case and ordered him to pay a fine of $2,000 and $5 in court costs by December 31, 2026. He would serve five months in jail if he fails to make the payment.

Locals turned to social media and are telling the authorities to stop Myles from approaching her again. One individual said, “I believe he didn’t get her out of his home which is why 2K should cover the issue of relocation.”

Another netizen stated, “Just fine is enough? She should be the only one he is not allowed to see and we hope that girl does well soon.”

Some also defended Myles, calling the victim a cheater. One of them said, “Leave the relationship young man that's not healthy,” while another reported, “The girl shouldn’t have talked to another man, then this would have not happened.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Eustatius 'could join St Kitts and Nevis', says Dutch lawmaker

2026-05-07 16:20:02

Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory

2026-05-07 16:20:02

Caribbean Green Awards nominates Dominica's Secret Bay, Fort Young Hotel
Uncategorised

Caribbean Green Awards nominates Dominica's Secret Bay, Fort Young Hotel

2026-05-07 16:20:02

Air Europa flight makes emergency landing in Guyana after passenger falls ill mid-air
Uncategorised

Air Europa flight makes emergency landing in Guyana after passenger falls...

2026-05-07 16:20:02

Jamaica

Jamaica's Tarique Barrett crowned Mr World Caribbean 2024 in Vietnam

2026-05-07 16:20:02

Barbados

Chair Mia Mottley calls for units, says CARICOM must stand strong amid gl...

2026-05-07 16:20:02

US & Canada

Houston homeowners kill two fake cops in deadly home invasion attempt

2026-05-07 16:20:02

Jamaica

Jamaica: St. Andrew High School for Girls bans “Edges” to maintain neat a...

2026-05-07 16:20:02