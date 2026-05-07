Belize: Boyfriend assaults partner over another man’s text

A woman was kicked and punched in the head, face, and back after refusing to show a private text, leaving visible injuries.

Belize: A 21-year-old man from Belize City was charged for assaulting his 19-year-old girlfriend during a fight over a text message.

Ceedrick Raymond Myles, who lives on Thurton Street and works at Brodies Warehouse, appeared before the Belize City Magistrates’ Court on May 4, 2026, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to police reports, the incident took place on April 25, 2026. An argument broke out when Myles looked at the woman’s phone which had a “Good morning” message from another man in a private chat.

The police said that the teenager did not comply with opening the phone which caused Myles to become violent. She told the police that he kicked her in the head and also punched her in the face, head and back multiple times. Medical reports later determined that the woman had visible injuries and swelling.

The woman reported the incident to the Gender-based Violence Unit the next day when the pain and swelling had gone down. An investigation was launched into the case, leading to Myles formal arrest and charge of assault.

The court heard the case and ordered him to pay a fine of $2,000 and $5 in court costs by December 31, 2026. He would serve five months in jail if he fails to make the payment.

Locals turned to social media and are telling the authorities to stop Myles from approaching her again. One individual said, “I believe he didn’t get her out of his home which is why 2K should cover the issue of relocation.”

Another netizen stated, “Just fine is enough? She should be the only one he is not allowed to see and we hope that girl does well soon.”

Some also defended Myles, calling the victim a cheater. One of them said, “Leave the relationship young man that's not healthy,” while another reported, “The girl shouldn’t have talked to another man, then this would have not happened.”