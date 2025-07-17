Bahamas: Repeated offender arrested over sexual assault charges

Bahamas: A convicted rapist who was recently being released from a prison, is back in police custody after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her early on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at around 3:00 early in the morning in the Jones Town Community of Eight Mile Rock, Bahamas. According to the initial reports, it is being said that the victim was asleep when an intruder forced his way into her home and sexually assaulted her. The suspect however fled the scene immediately after he was confronted by another person inside the home.

The suspect is identified as 44-year-old Randy Bain-Rolle, a known repeat offender with a long criminal history. He previously served for a series of robberies and rape and was imprisoned in 2016. He was released out of prison just a few months ago and now he is being accused of rape again, however a final sentence is yet pending.

According to the police officials he was arrested later in the morning and is expected to face formal charges soon. This latest incident has raised concern of citizen safety and about the release of offenders who continue to do crime.

Rolle was earlier accused of sexually assaulting a 56-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman. He attempted to rob their houses and sexually assaulted them.

He appeared before the supreme court as well for charges to be laid against him. The accused is of dark brown complexion, medium build and is about 5’5” to 5’7” in height.

However, concerns are now being raised among netizens that prisoners receive no form of rehabilitation inside the prisons.

A user named Yvonne Nesbitt said, “No working skills, no workshops, no education, no therapy - nothing. A select few are working, a selective few are doing classes, and a selective few are going to church. They might get an hour or two, if they're lucky, to exercise. Other than that, the criminals are telling their stories to each other, trying to perfect their craft and teaching others, and glorifying what they did and how they think they're going to do it better or not get caught.”

“Until they change the system, we will always have the same people doing the same thing, and expecting different results is mind-boggling to me,” he further added.