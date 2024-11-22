$320 Smoked Ham sparks outrage in Belize: Viral photo fuels debate on rising food prices

This has also left the locals now worrying about the affordability food during the upcoming Christmas season.

Belize: A viral photo on social media of a Smoked Ham Leg prices at $320.41 from a local supermarket is igniting heated discussions on social media about the rising food prices and the quality of the product.

According to the information, the image, which shows the Smoked Ham Leg priced at $17.95 per pound with the total cost of $320.41, quickly went viral on social media and prompted responses from both the producer, Running W brand as well as the retailer, Brodies.

Following the photo going viral Running W Brand posted a statement acknowledging that the product in question is one of its own but clarified that the item had exceeded its shelf life. The company further highlighted that the pricing displayed in the photo does not reflect its retail pricing practices.

Meanwhile, the retailer, Brodies, which sold the ham also responded shortly after and denied claims about the quality of the product. They outlined that they were aware of a social media post claiming that a product sold at their stores exceeded its shelf life and displayed incorrect pricing.

They further noted that they would like to clarify that the product in question has not exceeded its shelf life and the pricing on the tags accurately reflected the price at the time of ordering as well as stocking.

While both the companies have issued individual statements while defending their practices, the general public remains infuriated with some expressing frustration over the rising prices and others called for better consumer protection measures.

A local named Elizabeth thanked to the person who posted the image online and noted, “A lot of these prices for products made in Belize are unbelievable. The saying keep our dollars at home but how can we do that when things are so expensive here in Belize.”

Several others mocked and said they will not be cooking ham for Christmas this year. “Thankfully I grew up eating lamb & duck for Christmas. You can get lamb, duck, chicken, fish and lobster for that price and have a delicious Christmas spread. Ham is not luxury it’s not even healthy for you,” said a local named Phil Jay.