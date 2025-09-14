Jamaica: St. Andrew High School for Girls bans “Edges” to maintain neat appearance

The announcement was shared on Instagram and went viral on social media, drawing significant attention and prompting debates across various platforms.

Jamaica: St. Andrew High School for Girls in Kingston, Jamaica has passed a new rule which bans the styling of “edges” on campus. The school said that this change aims to keep students looking “neat and school-ready”. The statement released by the administration noted, “Curtains belong in the house, not on foreheads."

Edges refer to the styling of baby hair around the forehead and temples, and are slicked down in different designs. The school explained that although the look is in trend right now, it goes against the standards of discipline and appearance. This rule is presented as a way to preserve traditional values and to maintain what it calls standards of excellence.

Mixed reactions from the locals

The announcement was shared on Instagram, which got viral on social media. The post read, “Please be advised that the wearing of “edges” is now officially banned on campus." Further it noted, "Remember, curtains belong in the house, not on foreheads! Let’s keep our looks neat and school-ready. We appreciate your cooperation in upholding our standards of excellence as we continue honoring the legacy and inspiring the future!.”

Some students supported the decision, saying that this will help keep students in check. One of the locals, who hinted at being linked to the school, said that the outsiders would not understand the need of this ban.

Others did not agree with this ban at all. They said that the ban goes against self-expression and may also play a role in girls’ access to education. One X (formerly known as Twitter) said that students being punished or sent home for having edges is unfair and may affect their right to learn.

St. Andrew High School, which was established in 1925 by the Jamaica’s Presbyterian Church and the Wesleyan Synod, is a leading all girls’ institution in the country. The school's mission is to prepare young women to live a “Life More Abundant” with an intensive academic program, discipline, and a very strong foundation in Christian values.

While the school insists that the new rule upholds their standards, the question remains whether a hairstyle has an effect on discipline or academic performance. The ban has opened a wide-scale discussion of grooming policies in schools and how they balance tradition and personal freedom.