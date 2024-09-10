CPL prediction: All you need to know about pitch, winning probability between SLK vs TKR

Both the teams are known as equal competitors on the field of the CPL and the game could be thrilling in the match.

Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders are all set to face each other in today’s game of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024. The match is scheduled to take place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet for the first time since the commencement of the tournament at 7: 00 pm.

Both the teams are known as equal competitors on the field of the CPL and the game could be thrilling in the match. So far, Saint Lucia Kings won two matches in the CPL 2024 and scored four points in the points table, standing on the fourth position.

On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders won one match so far in the 2024 tournament and gained two points with fifth position in the points table. However, the victory is significant for both the teams to maintain their position and get up in the points table which will determine their chances in the quarter finals.

In the history of the CPL game, SLK and TKR faced each other in the match for about 24 times in which 16 matches were secured by Knight Riders, while six were won by Kings. Two matches of these games have been finished with no results.

For the prediction of the today’s match, it is being outlined by the experts that Saint Lucia Kings is in the better state and form with two consecutive victories. Now, the match will be held at their home ground, so their confidence will be more productive than Knight Riders.

Secondly, the scenario of CPL 2024 showcased that Trinbago Knight Riders were not able to chase down a score of around 175 in their last game even with their strong batting unit. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings have displayed huge brilliance with both batting and bowling at the fields out of their home.

The reasons have predicted that there are great chances for Saint Lucia Kings to win this game and get up in the points table with three victories. However, some experts also believe that cricket could turn anytime so Riders are expected to give strong fight to the team with their batting excellence.

As per the pitch report, the surface of Daren Sammy Ground is undercover for couple of days due to rain as the last match also faced the situation of inclement weather. Due to this, the pitch could be bowling friendly and expected to play slowly with not much bounce in it.

The experts stated that the toss could also determine the result as it will be beneficial for the team to bowl first.

CPL 2024: Points Table

According to the points table and the CPL matches so far, the first position is secured by Guyana Amazon Warriors with three striaight victories and six points. The team is in a good state with net run rate of 2.527.

The second position was won by Barbados Royals with four points and two victories in a row. The net run rate of the tema is 1.210. On the other hand, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons secured the third position with two straight victories and secured four points. The team managed to secure the position ahead of Saint Lucia Kings even after four defeats in a row due to the net run rate of 0.531.

Saint Lucia Kings is on the fourth positions with two victories, and one lose, securing four points with 0.671 net run rate.

Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots secured the fifth and sixth position respectively with one victory and two points. The latter has played six matches and lost five in a row, while the former played two matches and lost one.