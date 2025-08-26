Houston homeowners kill two fake cops in deadly home invasion attempt

Texas, United States: A terrifying incident occurred on August 22 in Houston, Texas, where two men disguised themselves as police officers and tried to invade someone's house. However, the home owners suspected something fishy and defended themselves against the suspects.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) confirmed that the incident occurred around 11 pm on Friday, when two masked men, wearing bulletproof vests, ski masks and fake badges, approached the residence in Houston. It is being said that they disguised themselves as police officers and claimed that they were just serving the warrants.

According to the Lieutenant Khan of the HPD, the home owners became suspicious when they saw some red flags, like the men were masked, the absence of the police vehicles, also there were no flashing lights and the unusual behaviour of the suspects.

It is also being said that the suspects tried to enter the house forcefully and later one of the suspects fired a shot through the front door, striking a resident. Further being said that the injured house owner returned fire, resulting in the death of both the suspects.

The police immediately responded to the scene and upon arrival they attempted CPR on both the suspects, but they were pronounced dead by the police at the scene.

The officer Khan also said that “Right now we don’t have the ages of the suspects but they look to be younger, maybe at the most in their 30s” officer Khan further added that fortunately no one else in the house was harmed as there was a child inside the house at that time.

According to the reports confirmed by the HPD, both the suspects never ever entered the house. Further he claimed that the authorities are working hard to identify the men and check if they are linked with any other crime or with some gang.

Lt. Khan further praised the house owners for trusting their instincts and also for protecting themselves when they felt something unusual.

The public are relieved that no innocent is killed while on the other hand they are also terrified that people are now pretending to be police officials and invade their homes.