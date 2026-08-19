Belize sees nearly 1,760 cross-border shoppers during GST-free day

Nearly 1,760 people travelled from Belize to Melchor de Mencos, Guatemala, during the first GST-free back-to-school shopping day on August 15.

Belize reported a major cross-border travel amid the nation’s first 2026 GST-free-back-to-school shopping day on August 15, near its western border, as nearly 1,760 travellers cross-bordered to Melchor de Mencos, Guatemala to buy school related items.

Approximately 4,900 commuters reached the western border during August 15-16, alongside a notable shopping excursion making up a major proportion of the activity. Although the data do not refer to 4,900 different people but the recorded movement across the border.

The Belize government introduced the GST-free measure to grant economic relief to the families getting ready for the new school year for their kids. Under this initiative, the government exempted the taxation on certain school materials on August 15 and August 29, 2026. Upcoming August 29 will be the last GST-free shopping day of the initiative,

Belize’s general GST rate is 12.5%, which means that consumers can purchase the qualifying products during the specific days and save the tax to be paid. Reportedly more cheaper and attractive alternatives for the products pulled the consumers.

The western border generally witnesses busy traffic during the key shopping periods. Signified by border officials August for back-to-school shopping and December for Christman shopping, are among the intervals when border traffic rises significantly.

The Belize Tax Service mentioned that the GST free shopping day normally went well-organised. Although, some consumers raised concerns regarding the incorrect way of charging GST on eligible purchases and higher selling rates on specific goods.

Whereas, officials described that the Tax system is accountable for managing GST but does not regulate the business cost. The GST rebate is subject to eligible product purchase made under the policy conditions.

Saturday, August 29, 2026 will be the second and the last GST-free shopping day, giving an extra for families to purchase their required articles.