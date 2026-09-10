CPL 2026: Tahir’s five-wicket haul helps Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Saint Lucia Kings
Imran Tahir took 5/17 as Guyana Amazon Warriors bowled out Saint Lucia Kings for 119 before completing a four-wicket win with nine balls to spare in Providence.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Guyana: Guyana Amazon Warriors remains at the top position in the Caribbean Premier League 2026 Points Table after defeating St. Lucia Kings by 4 wickets and 9 balls still remaining in the match.
The match was held on September 9, 2026 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. St Lucia Kings won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 119 all out in 18.5 overs, setting the target of 120 for Amazon Warriors.
Warriors reached the set target in 18.3 overs, scoring 122/6.
Guyana Amazon Warriors have played 8 matches so far in the 2026 CPL series as they top the points table with 14 points and St. Lucia Kings are currently in fourth position in the points table.
Scorecard: St Lucia Kings
Tim Seifert: 4(5)
Kamil Pooran: 43(35)
John Campbell: 12(8)
Charith Asalanka: 8(10)
Roston Chase: 1(2)
Kemol Savory: 2(4)
Obus Pienaar: 35(28)
McKenny Clarke: 0(2)
Matthew Forde: 0(2)
Joshua Bishop: 5(6)
Maheesh Theekshana: 6(11)*
Extras: 3 (lb 1, w 2)
Scorecard: Guyana Amazon Warriors
Glenn Phillips: 37(40)
Mavendra Dindyal: 5(9)
Shai Hope: 21(31)
Shimron Hetmyer: 14(13)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz: 1(4)
Quentin Sampson: 37(11)*
Romario Shepherd: 1(2)
Dwaine Pretorius: 1(1)*
Extras: 5 (lb 2, w 3)
Imran Tahir, Guyana Amazon Warriors captain captured five wickets for the team from the 4 overs he bowled. He claimed the title of Player of the Match in the 31st match of the series.
During a post match interview he noted how his son is his source of motivation to give his best in each match.
“He keeps telling me, ‘Daddy, one more year, one more year, and you need to play with me.’ So, you know, it's obviously kind of motivation,” he said.
The 32nd Match of Caribbean Premier League 2026 is scheduled for September 10, 2026 between Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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