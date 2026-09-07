CPL 2026: Barbados Tridents beat Saint Lucia Kings by eight wickets

Barbados Tridents claimed an eight-wicket victory over Saint Lucia Kings in the 29th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2026 held at Kensington Oval.

Barbados: Barbados Tridents secured an eight-wicket victory over Saint Lucia Kings in the 29th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2026 held at Kensington Oval. The Tridents eventually achieved the target of 139 with 13 balls (2.1 overs) remaining, registering 139/2 in 17.5 overs.

Statistical breakdown:

Saint Lucia Kings: 138/6 in 20 overs

Barbados Tridents: 139/2 in 17.5 overs

Victory margin: 8 wickets

Balls left: 13

Saint Lucia Kings run rate: 6.90

Barbados Tridents run rate: 7.79

Toss: Barbados Tridents won and chose to bowl

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Saint Lucia Kings ’ batting was led by Kamil Pooran, who made 37 runs from 24 balls, scoring five fours and one six with a strike rate of 154.17. Captain Roston Chase contributed 34 runs from 28 balls, whereas John Campbell posted 24 runs from 27. The Kings posted a total score of 138/6, with Obus Pienaar remaining unbeaten at nine and McKenny Clarke unbeaten on eight.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman led the bowling attack for Barbados Tridents , who registered 3 wickets off 22 deliveries with an economy rate of 5.50. Daniel Sams took 2 wickets for 20 runs from four overs, whereas Gudkesh Motie took 1 wicket. Mujeeb was later awarded the Player of the Match title.

During the run chase, Quinton de Kock made the highest score of the match for Barbados with an unbeaten 47 off 31 balls including three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 151.61. Rivaldo Clarke scored an unbeaten 36 off 34 balls, whereas Zachary Carter hit 32 off 22 balls with three fours and three sixes. Brandon King contributed 22 runs from 20 deliveries.

The Tridents chased the target with the loss of two wickets of Brandon King at 41 and Zachary Carter at 63 before de Kock and Clarke finished the chase.