CPL 2026: Saint Lucia Kings beat Jamaica Kingsmen by six wickets

Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia Kings have defeated Jamaica Kingsmen by six wickets and ten balls remaining, in the 13th Match on August 21, 2026. The match was held at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

The Jamaica Kingsmen were put in to bat first earlier and posted 169 for 9, setting a target of 170, which was surpassed by the Saint Lucia Kings took 18.2 overs as they scored 171 runs for 4 wickets.

From St Lucia Kings, Kamil Pooran played an absolute best innings by scoring a total of 81 runs off 49 balls and not getting out, while, from Jamaica Kingsmen, Keacy Carty scored 50.

Pooran and John Campbell held the innings with a 66-run partnership for 39 balls. Campbell scored 23 off 19 balls and was dismissed by Vitel Lawes. Pooran smashed 6 fours and 5 sixes. Usman Khan had the best Strike Rate of 254.54. He scored 28 off 11 balls for Kingsmen.

While, for Kings, Obus Pienaar had the best Strike Rate of 242.85. He scored 34 off 14 balls.

Matthew Forde was named as the ‘Player of the Match’ by claiming five wickets for 23 runs from his four overs against Jamaica Kingsmen.

During the post-match interview, Forde noted, “There's so much planning that goes on behind the scenes as well, so I'm really happy to see that some of those plans worked and came out today, and we came out with a victory. Obviously, Saint Lucia is my second home. I love it here.”

The win has taken Saint Lucia Kings to be at the top of the points table, however, Jamaica Kingsmen couldn’t move into the lead as the both teams had entered the match with two wins from five games each.