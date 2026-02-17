Sprint queen Julien Alfred runs 6.99 at Tyson Invitational, breaks meet record 

She is the 2024 World Indoor Champion and has run under seven seconds six times, second only to Irina Privalova.

Saint Lucia: The sprint queen of Saint Lucia Julien Alfred has once again made to headlines after running a world leading 6.99 at the Tyson Invitational on Friday. In this race, she improved on the 7:01 which she ran earlier during the preliminary rounds, which was also a meet record at the time.

This marks the 2024 World Indoor Champion having the three fastest times in the event for the year. She has run under seven seconds on six different occasions which is the 2nd most behind world record holder Irina Privalova with 13 times.

According to the information by Tyson Invitational officials, the reigning women’s 100m Olympic champion sprinted to a world-leading time of 6.99 seconds in the 60 metres category to secure gold medal in the race held at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.

With this race, 24-year-old Alfred has also broken the last meet record of 7.02 seconds which was set in 2012 by Tiana Madison of USA. In the recent match, Jacious Spears of USA finished second with a time of 7.03 seconds while Brianna Lyston also from United States took home bronze medal after running a time of 7.07 seconds.

Alfred’s time in this race showcases her dominant recovery from an injury which briefly hampered her dominant run of form since securing the Olympic 100m gold in Paris and World Indoor title in 2024. The first two races mark her highly anticipated come back to the short indoor sprint which an event she ‘really loves’ but skipped entirely during her last campaign.

During a recent podcast, Alfred was heard saying that she is really looking forward to competing in the 60m again and it is a fun year for her doing the things that she actually loves and enjoy and she is actually really excited.

Now, with no significant outdoor global championship in 2026, Julien Alfred in seizing the chance to chase indoor history.