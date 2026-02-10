Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred wins Women’s 60m at Woo Pig Classic with world-leading 7 seconds 

The seven-second mark came minutes after running 7.04 in the preliminaries, which was then the best indoor time in the world.

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred, world renowned sprinter from Saint Lucia, has been once again recognised as the fastest woman in the world over 60. The world indoor champion and Olympic gold medallist ran 7 seconds to win the women’s 60m final while opening her season at the Woo Pig Classic at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

According to the information, the time of seven seconds came minutes after running 7.04 during the preliminaries, the mark which at the time was the best time in the world indoors.

Following her victory, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages with the National Bank of Saint Lucia saying, “Huge congratulations to our brand ambassador Julien Alfred on winning Women’s 60m at the Woo Pig Classic this past weekend with a world leading time of 7 seconds.” “Your speed, determination, and excellence continue to inspire us all. We’re proud to have you represent the 1st National Bank family,” they further added.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority said, “We congratulate Tourism Ambassador Julien Alfred on her exceptional performance. This outstanding result further cements Julien’s status among the world’s elite sprinters and continues to elevate her international profile as one of the most exciting athletes in global athletics.”

The 24-year-old from Ciceron, Saint Lucia was originally announced in the lineup for Millrose Games over the last weekend, but she chose to get her season underway in Fayetteville. Notably, Alfred had not competed since she secured bronze in the 100m category at the Tokyo World Championships in September 2025 that was 146 days ago.

Notably, her last 60m run was far further back i.e. 707 days ago when she secured gold in Glasgow, Scotland at the World Indoor Championships. This year the University of Texas graduate has not only vowed to return to the World Indoor Championships which is scheduled to be held in March this year in Poland’s Kujawy Pomorze but has also taken aim at the world record which at present is being held by Irina Privalova of Russia.