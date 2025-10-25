Jamaica: St Mary Police seize illegal firearm, arrest several in major operation

Officers from the Area 2 Fugitive Apprehension Team acted on a 6:15 a.m. tip and conducted an operation at a three-bedroom house in the Crooked River community.

St Mary, Jamaica: Police conducted a major operation on Wednesday morning in Crooked River, Annotto Bay, St Mary, which resulted in the seizure of an illegal firearm and ammunition and the arrest of several people. The operation involved approximately 150 law enforcement officers and during the operation they recovered an illegal firearm and ammunition from the suspects.

According to the reports by the St Mary police, the officers from Area 2 Fugitive Apprehension Team received a tip around 6:15 a.m. and acting upon that, they carried out their operation at a house with three bedrooms in the Crooked River Community. Reports also stated that this operation was led by the commanding officer of St Mary police division, Superintendent Anthony Wallace.

Further the reports claimed that during the search, police officials found a black colored Sig Sauer 9mm pistol in a bedroom which was shared by two residents. They also stated that the firearm had one bullet in the chamber and a magazine loaded with twelve live rounds.

Along with this they also reported that all three occupants of the home were arrested at the scene and were jointly charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Following the investigation they also arrested one more man at a nearby property as officials believed that the man had used the weapon. They also believed that the suspect had a possession of a prohibited weapon and for that they took him in custody.

Authorities further disclosed that In addition, five other individuals were also arrested during the operation and charged with a range of offenses, including possession of identity information, dealing and trafficking in ganja, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Also, the superintendent Anthony Wallace stated that “This operation involved a total 150 law enforcement officers, who were a part of this intensified effort to disrupt and combat criminal networks, to recover illegal weapons and to strengthen the public safety across the Parish.”

He also praised his team who have supported him in this operation while saying that “The coordinated efforts of the joint team and their “tactical precision” and “renewed focus” on targeting the armed offenders are commendable.”

Wallace further reaffirmed the community while stating that “The division is very much committed to maintaining the safety of the public in St Mary.”