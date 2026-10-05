Guyana plans direct flights to French Guiana as new air agreement takes effect

Trans Guyana Airways is preparing to operate at least two weekly non-stop flights between Georgetown and Cayenne after Guyana and France signed a new Air Services Agreement.

Guyana: Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) has officially commenced its preparations for the launch of direct flights between Georgetown and Cayenne, French Guiana as a result of a new Air Services Agreement between Guyana and France.

TGA announced its plans on October 3, 2026 after the signing of the Agreement between Guyana and France. It was signed at the Global Aviation Safety Conference being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The agreement, signed by Guyana’s Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar and the French Ambassador to Guyana and CARICOM Olivier Plançon in Georgetown on September 30, 2026, will pave the way for at least two non-stop flights per week subject to operating approvals including the remaining administrative and regulatory requirements.

The agreement will replace the previous bilateral agreement signed in 1976, 50 years ago.

Indar stated that TGA had already applied to operate the route and had the Cabinet’s approval and that the agreement was necessary for services to commence.

Indar described the signing of the agreement as an indication that Guyana is open for business and said that it would pave the way for more agreements with France.

Plançon said that the agreement gives airlines operating from both nations a framework within which they can operate. Currently, there are no direct flights between Georgetown and Cayenne.

TGA stated that overland journeys between the two cities could take up to 24 hours while a direct flight would take an hour and 15 minutes.

Overland travel involves changing transport at least twice, once in Suriname.

The agreement has also received praise from people, with one social media user saying, “This is a good move for Guyana. Direct Georgetown to Cayenne flights can strengthen trade, tourism, investment and people to people connections. But if we truly want Guyana to become an aviation hub, we need more than new routes we need reliable infrastructure, competitive fares, strong security and efficient services. Connectivity is important, but making Guyana an attractive and dependable regional hub is the bigger goal.”

TGA pointed out that the opening of a route to Cayenne would give Guyana access to other networks via regional airline carriers operating out of French Guiana such as Air France.

The government anticipated that the deal would promote tourism, commerce, and investment.