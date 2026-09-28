Antigua and Barbuda to build 5,000-seat national football stadium with FIFA support

Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced plans for a new 5,000-seat football stadium following talks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with the project set to become the country’s dedicated home of football.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda announced on September 28, 2026, that the nation is going to get a new football stadium with a seating capacity of 5,000 spectators. The development came after the official meeting between Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the FIFA President Gianni Infantino during his visit to the nation on September 26.

Alongside PM Browne and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the meeting was joined by the Minister of Sports, Dwayne George and President of Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Ickford Roberts to talk about the advancement of football infrastructure, youth oriented initiatives and providing opportunities to the local competitors.

FIFA confirmed the meeting and stated that they emphasised on youth advancement and development of infrastructure in association with the programmes such as FIFA Talent Development Scheme, FIFA Arena and FIFA Forward.

Based on the reports available after the conclusion of the meeting, it indicates that the planned football stadium is aimed to be established as a designated home of football in Antigua and Barbuda.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has reported to provide the required land for constructing the football stadium, whereas FIFA has pledged to support the project development. As of now the details regarding the project such as the construction budget, the exact location where the stadium is going to be built and the deadline has not been publicly disclosed by the authorities.

The development of the new football stadium is part of the larger framework for strengthening the football infrastructure in the nation. There are 13 FIFA Forward projects which received approval in Antigua and Barbuda since 2016, with an investment commitment of US$15.4 million by the FIFA.

The ABFA is also advancing by coordinating with the FIFA Arena programme, meanwhile the Talent Development Scheme by FIFA is also supporting the advance level training facility for an elite group of 32 girls and boys, supporting the development of the national academy for players aged between 9 to 16.

Infantino’s also attended the football match between Antigua and Barbuda’s Concacaf Nations League match against Anguilla during his visit to the nation, in which the host team registered the victory with a score of 5-0.