Caribbean teams make winning start to 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

Curaçao, Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Barbados and St Kitts and Nevis were among the Caribbean teams to open the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League with victories.

Caribbean: The Concacaf Nations League 2026-27 has begun with a busy schedule with the participation by Caribbean teams across Leagues A, B and C. The tournament is specifically important as it is the only framework to qualify in the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup, through which teams can possibly qualify straightaway or reach the qualifying rounds based on their performance.

Caribbean nations have already delivered multiple noteworthy results in the League A. In which Curaçao secured a victory against Costa Rica scoring 4-3, whereas Haiti defeated Trinidad and Tobago with 3-2.

The Dominican Republic also secured a victory against Nicaragua by scoring 3-2. This records three wins for the Caribbean teams in the tournament in their opening round of fixtures.

Jamaica started its Group B game by registering a 3-2 victory against Guatemala, whereas Honduras was defeated by Suriname with a score of 3-2 and El Salvador defeated Martinique with 3-1 score.

There are a total of eight Caribbean nations in the League A, competing within two groups. Group A consists of Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago as well as Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Whereas, Group B consists of Suriname, Martinique and Jamaica along with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The two highest ranked teams from both groups will qualify for the quarter-finals to be held in November, participated by previously seeded Canada, Panama, Mexico and the United States.

The league B is similarly significant for Caribbean football. Guyana started their campaign with 1-0 triumph over Puerto Rico, whereas Cayman Islands and Dominica competed for 0-0 draw in the 500th match of the competition.

Grenada lost the match against Cuba by 0-3, Saint Kitts and Nevis claimed the victory over Bonaire by 2-1, Barbados defeated Saint Lucia by 2-0 and Guadeloupe won against Bermuda with 2-1.

The League B groups also consist of Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, Guyana in Group A, Bermuda, Saint Lucia, Guadeloupe, Barbados in Group B, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Cuba, Bonaire in Group C and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, French Guiana, Sint Maarten and Belize in Group D.

The top performers from all the four groups will make their way to the League B Championship and achieve elevation to League A, whereas the runners-up from all the four groups will compete for Gold Cup qualification.

The League C, consists of Caribbean competitors involving Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Montserrat, Saint Martin, Turks, US Virgin Islands and Caicos Islands and others.

The September timeframe proceeds through October 6, followed by additional Nations League matches scheduled in November. The outcomes of the matches will decide the promotion, relegation and the pathway for the Caribbean teams toward the 2027 Gold Cup.