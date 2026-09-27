Four killed, four injured in deadly Green Hill shooting in St Vincent

Four people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in Green Hill, Central Kingstown, with police processing the scene and working to establish the circumstances and motive.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A deadly shooting incident in the Green Hill community of Central Kingstown, St Vincent has left four people dead and four others injured. According to reports from police officials, a team of officers responded after reports of gunfire around 10:30 pm on Friday night.

Officers revealed that they found multiple victims at and near the scene after they reached the incident site. Two victims were allegedly found on a public road while a female was found unresponsive inside a vehicle and another victim was located on nearby land. All four persons appeared to have sustained gunshot injuries.

Police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have not yet publicly released the identities of those affected.

It was further said that four additional individuals were rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said two were treated and discharged, while two others still remain hospitalized as of Saturday.

As of now, no arrests have been announced and investigators have not confirmed a motive behind this deadly incident. Talking to the media, Assistant Commissioner of Police Brenton Smith said officers are gathering intelligence as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He further added that his team is increasing patrols, conducting Assistant Commissioner of Police Brenton Smith said officers are gathering intelligence as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. CP Bailey also expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and also conveyed his concerns for the ones injured.

The deaths bring St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ reported homicide total to 37 for the year so far.

Commissioner Bailey appealed to young people to reject criminal activity and help build safer communities, stressing that violence has no place in society.

“Violence has no part in our society. It brings pain. It brings discomfort to families,” he said.