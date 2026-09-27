Trinidad: Couple found dead at Penal apartment, probe ongoing

Police are investigating the deaths of 26-year-old Stephon Kandon and 23-year-old Giselle Ougrah, whose bodies were discovered at an apartment in Batchyia Village, Penal.

Trinidad and Tobago: A couple was found dead at an apartment located along the Sundarsingh Trace in Batchyia Village, Penal, Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Stephon Kandon, and 23-year-old Giselle Ougrah, aka “Precious.”

According to the reports, Ougrah was last seen by some of her family members after she had left to visit Kandon at his apartment in Penal on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

Ougrah was a hairdresser, who worked at a popular barbershop located on Market Street, Princes Town. The couple had been together for approximately one year.

As per the report, Ougrah did not return home and multiple attempts taken by her family members to contact her phone went unreachable and unanswered. She was discovered by her brother-in-law, when he went on to check Kandon’s apartment.

Officials noted that Ougrah was allegedly stabbed multiple times before Kandon reportedly took his own life by hanging himself.

The incident has raised concerns among the residents as a person commented, “I don't condone what he did but not everyone is strong and people should be loyal in relationships or be honest at least from the beginning and let people know where you stand. Don't you find it strange since the advent of social media more and more situations like this is happening? As I said I do not for one moment condone what he did. Dr Rowley once said choose your men wisely and was severely criticized for it, but these are the consequences when you don't.”

Another user commented, “As many would like to deny it this is not just about an abusive relationship but also what's being preached by those in authority, if you sit they and say this has nothing to do with racism and politics, then you really need to dig deeper in your ignorant mind, because right now they are people moving as if they're the ones in government, "we in power I could do what I want" is the consistent voice being heard through out the country by many, sad to see it has come to this, may God strengthen her family.”

Further investigations into the matter remain ongoing as police are working to figure out the circumstances surrounding the incident.