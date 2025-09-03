U.S. strike kills 11 Venezuelan Narco-Terrorists in South Caribbean, Trinidad PM Kamla lauds military efforts

The White House said President Trump confirmed the U.S. military’s first strike on the Tren de Aragua gang in Venezuela.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, applauded the US military's lethal strike on a Venezuelan vessel in the Southern Caribbean, which resulted in the deaths of 11 alleged narco-terrorists on September 2, 2025. She purportedly stated that the US military should continue to violently target terrorists.

According to the reports provided by the White House, U.S. president Donald Trump has confirmed that their military had completed their first strike against the major narco terrorist gang “Tren de Aragua gang” situated in Venezuela. They also confirmed that they attacked them when they were transporting illegal narcotics at sea in international waters, along with that they also shot out a boat carrying drugs out of Venezuela.

Further the president’s statement is confirmed by the US State Secretary, Marco Rubio on an app called X, that the military of the U.S. had carried out a lethal strike in the southern Caribbean.

It is being said by Rubio that the boat had left from Venezuela and was being operated by the group officially labelled as a “narco terrorist organisation".

Also around 4:00 p.m. in the Oval Office, President Trump stated that this incident took place just before some moments and is linked with the operation of the U.S. military’s targeted strikes in Iran.

Along with that he also stated that “When you leave this room, you guys will see and hear that our military just took out a boat which was carrying a large amount of drugs. He also mentioned that a lot of drugs have been coming into our country from Venezuela for a long period of time. And this boat was one of them, and we stopped it. You’ll see the details soon.”

According to the Express, Kamla Persad responded to their question and answered that “she doesn't have any sympathy for any kind of traffickers and also the US military should violently kill all the traffickers".

They also reported that the Prime Minister welcomed the US naval buildup in the Southern Caribbean last month. Along with that she also pledged that America will have full access to Trinidad and Tobago territory.

She further shared her joy stating that “I am happy along with most of the other countries that the US naval deployment is having success in their mission as they said before that they are only deploying their military to destroy the narco terrorists and drug trafficking, which have caused deaths of so many people in our society over last 25 years.”

In a further statement she said that “America’s efforts to destroy illegal drug trafficking in the region will definitely bring some positive impact in the Caribbean."

Also according to the officials of the US Defence Department, last week they sent their navy ships, including guided missile destroyers, with 4,500 sailors and 2,200 marines to fight against the illegal drug trafficking.

While speaking with the reporters, US Secretary Marco told them that the drugs that were targeted in the strike was probably going to Trinidad or another Caribbean country, to make those places less stable.

It is being said that “president trump has been clear since the start that he wants to totally eradicate all these drug cartels no matter where they are and no matter how much time will be used to destroy them”.