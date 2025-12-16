Belize: Two brothers hospitalised after early-morning family altercation in Toledo 

A family dispute in Belize turns violent, leaving two brothers hospitalized with stab wounds after an altercation with their sister.

Belize: A family dispute in the early hours of Sunday turned violent and left two brothers hospitalised with multiple stab wounds. According to ASP Stacy Smith, the early hour altercation took place around 3:00 a.m. at a social gathering in San Antonio Village, Toledo District after an argument erupted between two brothers, 28-year-old Steven Pop, 30-year-old Roberto Pop and their alleged 27-year-old sister, whose identity has remained concealed.

This investigation commenced on 14th December, when officers attached to the Punta Gorda Police station were advised that two male persons were seeking medical attention at the Punta Gorda Hospital for stab wounds that they had sustained, added ASP Smith.

According to Roberto Pop, when he and his brother attempted to leave the event, their sister intervened in an effort to stop them, and when they persisted, she reportedly attacked both of them with a broken pint bottle. This is eventually led her to stabbing them multiple times on their bodies with the broken bottle.

The family members and eyewitnesses are reporting that following the incident, Steven suffered from multiple cut wounds to his neck, while his brother Roberto from Crique Jute Village suffered from several facial stab wounds on his cheeks and grazing beneath his eye and on his nose.

The two brothers were then transported to the Punta Gorda Hospital where they received urgent treatment for the multiple cut wounds they had contracted in the altercation.

The authorities have since launched an investigation into the violent altercation between the family members where alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The officials reported that they have also detained the 27-year-old sister as the investigation continue into the actual reason behind this tragic incident.

The victims have not yet given any statement regarding to what actually happened during the social gathering, added the officials.