Belize: 29-year-old man shot dead in Punta Gorda

Belize: The apparent murder of 29-year-old Aymon Dellon Flores has rocked the municipality of Punta Gorda as the victim was found dead on the VOA Road in the early morning of September 12.

According to police reports, the fatal shooting and killing of the 29-year-old labourer happened on Friday at approximately 8:54 a.m. when the police were contacted and upon arrival on the scene, they found Flores’s body lying motionless on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Flores was quickly transported to the Punta Gorda Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, following an analysis by the medical experts. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, with the police yet to release details on possible suspects or motives.

The police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of the Punta Gorda resident with investigators actively working the case, and residents are urged to come forward with any information that may assist in solving this tragic deadly shooting incident.

Citizens of Punta Gorda and Belize have taken to Facebook to call on the government to do something about the rising gun violence events in the country with one user writing, “Sadly another death by gunshot. I do not know the circumstances but do sympathize with the family. Good Heavens homicide by gunshots are now prevalent in Belize like going shopping. Mr. PM YOU GOT TO STEP UP WE ARE NOW A RAMBO NATION! We are no more 'Land of the Free'. YOU and your CABINET needs to FIX THIS DIRE SITUATION. REMEMBER the addage 'TODAY FOR ME TOMORROW FOR YOU.' This means it can be ANYONE OF US. GOD ALMIGHTY FORBID! Please call an Emergency Cabinet Meeting on this NOW!!!!”

While another user sympathizing with the family wrote, “This is truly another tragic moment for our small country! We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this truly difficult moment of losing a loved one to violence. We pray justice can be served. May his soul rest in peace and rise in Glory.”