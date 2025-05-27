Govt ready for hurricane season, committed to ongoing projects in Dominica: PM Skerrit

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, in a recent press conference, discussed a number of pressing issues including recent flooding in Calibishie, preparations for hurricane season, democratic governance in Dominica as well as the Dominica Labour Party’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

The Prime Minister started by expressing solidarity with the people of Calibishie who endured severe flooding just over a week ago following heavy rainfall. He then announced his plans to visit the affected areas on Wednesday to discuss ways to minimize future impacts.

Talking about the flooding, Dr Skerrit said that this latest incident serves as yet another stark reminder of the harsh realities of climate change and the increasingly unprecedented and unpredictable weather patterns which continue to place the communities at risk.

PM Skerrit urged citizens to prepare for Hurricane season

As the Hurricane Season 2025 will begin on Sunday, June 1, Prime Minister Skerrit urged citizens to take proactive steps to enhance their safety and preparedness as the season approaches. He emphasised the significance of collective action in mitigating the impacts of climate change and nature disasters.

During his speech, the Dominican leader highlighted the government’s efforts to boost emergency coordination systems, expand shelter capacity and upgrade communication infrastructure. He also noted the recent launch of the Homeowners Awareness Manual which is designed to empower citizens with knowledge to retrofit their homes and improve safety and resilience.

He reminded everyone of the storms faced by Dominica in the past and said, “We are too familiar with the power of nature, the experiences of Tropical Storm Erica, Hurricane Maria and the many trough systems over the years have left lasting impressions shaping our national policies and informing our ongoing efforts to build climate resilience.”

With this reminder, Dr Skerrit urged citizens to review their family emergency plans, secure their homes and ensure that they have adequate food, water and medical supplies. He also reminded homeowners to keep their insurance policies current and take advantage of the income tax deduction for home insurance premiums.

PM Skerrit addresses democratic governance

Addressing concerns about democratic governance, Dr Skerrit called Dominica’s vibrant political engagement, peaceful elections and respect for the rule of law. He highlighted the recent passage of electoral reform laws, which he said demonstrates the government's commitment to democratic governance.

He said that in any vibrant democracy, differing opinions and robust debates are natural and necessary. "We have that in Dominica. Our party believes that true progress is only possible in a society where every voice is heard, where freedom of expression assembly and movement are respected and where the rights of all citizens regardless of political affiliation is protected,” he added.

He mentioned that over the past 25 years, the government has worked diligently to strengthen democratic institutions, honour the constitution and uphold the rule of law.

According to him, his government has supported the independence and integrity of the judiciary, promoted accountability through various oversight bodies and encouraged active civic participation. The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to open dialogue and inclusivity and said that this has been demonstrated through community consultations, town hall meetings and engagements with civil society and business organizations.

He continued to stress on the fact that while some may seek to paint a picture that democracy is under siege in Dominica, one must look at the facts that the island nation holds an unblemished record of continued peaceful elections, vibrant political engagement and a society where citizens freely express the democratic rights and freedoms.

PM Skerrit sheds light on Labour Party’s 70th anniversary celebrations

In celebration of the Dominica Labour Party's 70th anniversary, Dr. Skerrit reflected on the party's legacy and commitment to serving the people of Dominica. He invited all citizens to join the party's upcoming rally in Dublanc, themed "Labor at 70: Rooted in Peace, Built on Stability, and Driven by Progress."

Notably, the Dominica Labour Party completed its 70 years of existence past Saturday and on Sunday, the party members marked this significant milestone with a service of thanksgiving. The celebrations will continue on June 1 and will also see the presence of Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

PM Skerrit assures citizens of government’s commitment to ongoing projects

During his address, PM Roosevelt Skerrit assured citizens of the government's continued commitment to completing ongoing projects, delivering on promises, and pushing forward with the transformation of Dominica.

He said that during the past week, the administration met with representatives of the United States government and reaffirm the shared commitment to strengthening border controls and enhancing national security through collaboration and capacity building.

The country also saw the handover of 12 fishing boats to local fishes valued at over $640,000 providing them with the tools they need to improve their livelihoods and contribute to food security and economic development, he added.

Talking about housing, the Prime Minister noted, the Ministry of Housing launched the Homeowners Awareness Manual, a practical guide designed to empower citizens with the knowledge to retrofit their homes especially their roofs and improve the safety and resilience during natural disasters.

The PM emphasised that the Ministry of Housing also met with representatives of the MMC and was assured that the new homes under construction will be completed in the coming weeks as the road infrastructure is being finalized and finishing touch torches are being applied. The Ministry of Housing shall hand over those homes during the summer of 2025, assured Dr Skerrit.

“I believe Scotts Head residents will receive the keys today or tomorrow. The 21 homes in Scotts Head will lift 21 families up, and they will be safer in their residential homes. I know all of them personally, but some touch the core of our hearts due to their circumstances. These individuals may never be able to build a home on their own, which is why we're committed to providing safe spaces for the people,” he added.

Not only this, but the Ministry of agriculture signed contracts totalling over 5.5 million dollars of direct investments in agriculture which will benefit farmers and enhance the ability to feed locally and assure everyone of food security. PM Skerrit noted that this is one of the direct actions that the government is taking to mitigate against inflation by growing more of what they eat.

The Prime Minister mentioned that this is the reason they are spending more than $7 million in the abattoir, to modernize and to bring in new equipment and another $7 million on a citrus certification facility to modernize it and ensure that the farmers can grow of more what locals eat and help cushion the impact on imported inflation on the citizens of Dominica.