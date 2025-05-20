Dominica ranks among World’s top Snorkeling destinations, outshines Bora Bora and Hawaii

Dominica ranks among the world’s top snorkeling destinations, with the list led by Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, followed by Belize and Malaysia’s Sipadan.

Dominica has been named as one of the Best Snorkeling Destinations in the world by Condé Nast Traveler. In its recently released list of ‘41 Best Snorkeling Destinations in the world,’ the renowned travel magazine has ranked the Nature Isle at 23rd position, standing above destinations such as Bora Bora, Hawaii and Scotland.

The list was topped by Mamanuca Islands in Fiji followed by Belize and Sipadan in Malaysia at 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Talking about the island nation of Dominica, CN Traveler said that this rugged and wild Caribbean Island is located in the most southeastern part of the Caribbean in the Lesser Antilles. It also mentioned tha the island is home to the world’s first sperm whale reserve which is built across 300 square miles and also it is one of the few places where one can legally snorkel and swim with the elusive sperm whales that live on the island.

Other highlights, according to the magazine include the bubbling volcanic vents at Champagne Reef as well as flourishing reefs at Douglas Bay.

Moreover, the magazine encouraged the visitors to visit the Nature Isle and choose oceanfront and mountain views at the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa as their stay or experience luxury seclusion at one of the 22 rainforest villas at Portmouth’s Secret Bay.

The recognition by the renowned international travel magazine has once again positioned Dominica as one of the best destinations for vacation in the world. The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica also shared the development on its official Facebook account and expressed their pride.

The Ministry said, “Discover the underwater beauty of Dominica—named one of the 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 by 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞́ 𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫 – a well-deserved recognition!”

The Ministry further emphasised that from the bubbling volcanic waters of Champagne Reef to the vibrant coral gardens of Douglas Bay, Dominica’s underwater world is pure paradise and if travellers have ever dreamed of swimming alongside sperm whales in the Caribbean’s first-ever whale reserve, this is where it happens.

Apart from Dominica, the list by Condé Nast Traveler features several other Caribbean destinations such as Belize (2nd position), Bahamas (9th position), St Vincent and the Grenadines (12th position) and Cayman Islands (25th position). With this recognition, the Caribbean region has placed itself in the bucket list of several travellers.