Horror in Belize: Woman rescued after 8 days of abuse and captivity by husband and in-laws

Belize: In a horrifying incident, a 23-year-old woman was held captive by her husband and his parents for over a week. It is reported that she was trapped for a total of eight days, following which she was rescued by police officials.



According to the information, the incident took place in Belize at a residence located at John Saldivar Boulevard. The woman is reported to trying to leave her husband on October 15 after which she sought refuge at her parents’ home but they were not there and so she was forced to return to her husband’s place the following day. Location of the house where the incident took place After her return, her father-in-law, who serves as a Church Pastor in Belmopan, allegedly tied her hands and feet and placed her under the stairs inside their residence.



It is reported that the young female was physically assaulted and abused, sexually harassed by her father-in-law, and starved. The only food she was provided was chips that her children would occasionally give her without letting others in the house know.



The victim remained under the stairs and was forced to sit in her excrement for days. Some days later, an unknown person made a report to the police officials regarding her situation, after which the officials showed up at the house and rescued her before 7 pm on Wednesday. She was then given time to take a bath and was taken to the hospital for a medical examination.



The police further reported that the assailants, including the Pastor, son, and mother, are currently detained at the Belmopan Police Station pending charges.



While the names of the suspects have not been revealed by the officials, the incident has sparked outrage among netizens who are condemning the family and urging the police officials in Belize to charge them and put them in jail for the vicious crime.



A user named Rosa Rosalie noted that people watch too many movies these days and practice what they see. She called the situation sad and hoped that justice would prevail in this case.



Another user named Brenda Valencia hoped that authorities ensure justice is pressed on the suspects for their evil doings and added that the leaders od same church should be questioned as they are accountable for the discerning of evil leaders over there.



Another user named Julia Perera called for an organization to help women in Belize and noted that this is a very sad situation.