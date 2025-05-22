Thursday, 22nd May 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

PM Skerrit, US Diplomat Karin Sullivan discuss $2M funding for emergency services

The two leaders met to discuss hurricane preparedness, economic prosperity, and regional security.

Thursday, 22nd May 2025

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, on Tuesday, met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Karin Sullivan. The significant meeting was held at the Office of the Prime Minister.  

The leaders discussed enhancing hurricane preparedness, fostering economic prosperity, and strengthening regional security. 

During her visit to Dominica, the Prime Minister informed that Mrs Sullivan will take part in the official handover ceremonies of the US Southern Command-supported Emergency Operations Centre and Warehouse in Portsmouth.  

She will also be formally announcing the funding of a new US$2 million fire and ambulance service station in La Plaine and this funding is expected to be a game changer for the island nation’s emergency services.  

The meeting was also attended by Dominica’s Minister for National Security and Legal Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore while Mrs. Sullivan was accompanied by J. Brett Hernandez, Country Officer, along with other officials from the U.S. Embassy, Bridgetown. 

Prime Minister Skerrit also reiterated his commitment on behalf of Dominica towards continued collaboration with the United States in areas of disaster preparedness and national security.  

Apart from this, Karin Sullivan also participated in a meeting with President of Dominica Sylvanie Burton. During the meeting, both the leaders reflected on the enduring ties between the United States and Dominica and emphasised strong bonds of friendship and neighbourly partnership that unite the two countries.  

The Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean also honoured the President with a gift hamper. She also held a brief meeting with Dominica's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vince Henderson and discussed ongoing collaboration on disaster resilience, sustainable economic development, and regional stability. 

With this partnership, the Dominican leaders have reiterated their commitment towards working in collaboration with the United States while boosting the long-standing diplomatic ties.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Barbuda's luxury hotel Barbuda Belle reopens following hurricane Irma

Thursday, 22nd May 2025

Uncategorised

Grenada: St Patrick resident hit with multiple sex charges

Thursday, 22nd May 2025

Uncategorised

Jamaica receives 1 million visitors so far this year

Thursday, 22nd May 2025

Dr.Irving Mclntyre (File Pic)
Uncategorised

Dominica: 5 BVI citizens test COVID-19 positive

Thursday, 22nd May 2025

Nevis Premier Mark Brantley
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis plans to vaccinate children against COVID-19

Thursday, 22nd May 2025

Glimpse of last year's Restaurant Week (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis unveils exclusive calendar for Restaurant Week 2024

Thursday, 22nd May 2025

LIAT 2020 is on track to take to skies by next month: Minister Nicholas (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

LIAT 2020 is on track to take to skies by next month: Minister Nicholas

Thursday, 22nd May 2025

St. Kitts and Nevis stands ready to assist hurricane-hit islands, PM Drew assures
Caribbean

St. Kitts and Nevis stands ready to assist hurricane-hit islands, PM Drew...

Thursday, 22nd May 2025