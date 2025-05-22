PM Skerrit, US Diplomat Karin Sullivan discuss $2M funding for emergency services

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, on Tuesday, met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Karin Sullivan. The significant meeting was held at the Office of the Prime Minister.

The leaders discussed enhancing hurricane preparedness, fostering economic prosperity, and strengthening regional security.

During her visit to Dominica, the Prime Minister informed that Mrs Sullivan will take part in the official handover ceremonies of the US Southern Command-supported Emergency Operations Centre and Warehouse in Portsmouth.

She will also be formally announcing the funding of a new US$2 million fire and ambulance service station in La Plaine and this funding is expected to be a game changer for the island nation’s emergency services.

The meeting was also attended by Dominica’s Minister for National Security and Legal Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore while Mrs. Sullivan was accompanied by J. Brett Hernandez, Country Officer, along with other officials from the U.S. Embassy, Bridgetown.

Prime Minister Skerrit also reiterated his commitment on behalf of Dominica towards continued collaboration with the United States in areas of disaster preparedness and national security.

Apart from this, Karin Sullivan also participated in a meeting with President of Dominica Sylvanie Burton. During the meeting, both the leaders reflected on the enduring ties between the United States and Dominica and emphasised strong bonds of friendship and neighbourly partnership that unite the two countries.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean also honoured the President with a gift hamper. She also held a brief meeting with Dominica's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vince Henderson and discussed ongoing collaboration on disaster resilience, sustainable economic development, and regional stability.

With this partnership, the Dominican leaders have reiterated their commitment towards working in collaboration with the United States while boosting the long-standing diplomatic ties.