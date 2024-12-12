President Donald Trump elects Kari Lake as Director of Voice of America

Voice of America is a government-funded broadcasting media and the largest and oldest of the America’s international broadcasters.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, said he was electing Kari Lake, a former news anchor and a strong supporter of him, as the director of Voice of America.

Voice of America is a government-funded broadcasting media and the largest and oldest of the America’s international broadcasters.

Kari Lake was the Republican Party’s nominee in both Arizona’s 2022 governor elections and 2024 United States Senate elections but lost in both the elections.

President Trump on Truth Social wrote that Kari will ensure that the broadcasts done will be fair and accurate.

Who is Kari Lake?

Kari Lake, born in 1969, Rock Island, Illinois, is a political figure and former news anchor in America who began her media career in the early 1990s.

Lake started as an intern anchor at KWQC-TV in 1999 and was hired by KPNX in Phoenix, Arizona to be the weekend weather anchor.

In April, 2020, she spread misinformation about COVID-19 on her official Twitter and Facebook page, making her a disharmonious figure among her colleagues.

In March 2021, she stepped down as an anchor and in June 2021 announced her governor candidacy for Arizona’s 2022 governor elections.

Lake also face a defamation lawsuit in 2023 as she kept accusing Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer for printing wrong-sized ballots and putting illegal votes in their vote count.

She announced her candidacy for the 2024 United States Senate election in Arizona in October 2023 but lost the general election to Ruben Gallego.

I am honored that President Trump has asked me to lead the Voice of America. @VOANews is a vital international media outlet dedicated to advancing the interests of the United States by engaging directly with people across the globe and promoting democracy and truth.



With an… pic.twitter.com/UWVdPeF6Ye — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 12, 2024

Lake first married to Tracy Finnegan and after splitting with him married to Jeff Halperin since August 1998 and have two children with him.

What is Voice of America?

It is the largest and oldest international broadcasting media funded by the Federal Government of America.

Voice of America broadcasts radio content in 48 languages and has affiliate stations all around the world along with digital and TV programs.

It was established in 1942 with headquarters in Washington D.C. with approximately 326 million weekly worldwide audience.