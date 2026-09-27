Bahamas: Filipino man dies aboard vessel in Grand Bahama, police probe ongoing

A 53-year-old Filipino national died after being found unresponsive while working aboard a vessel in Bahamian waters, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Bahamas: Police have launched a probe into the death aboard a vessel of a fifty-three-year-old man in Grand Bahama, who was a national of the Philippines, based on the information available, he got unconscious on the vessel in the waters of Bahamas.

According to the initial details issued by the police, the incident took place on Thursday, September 24, 2026. The man was an employee aboard the vessel and was undertaking the maintenance work when he was reported as unresponsive.

The staff members available on the vessel without any delay assisted the person affected and carried him to the medical centre aboard the vessel. Emergency medical efforts were performed but those went ineffective.

Police were informed and later went aboard the vessel on Friday, September 25 for carrying out the investigative procedure. Police discovered the man in an unconscious state and transferred him to the main territorial land and was ultimately transported to the hospital for instant medical assistance, where the medical team subsequently declared him dead.

The police have not confirmed any criminal involvement in the case. However, the conditions around the death of the man remain suspicious and are under the probe, the officials have not revealed the reason behind his death as of now.

The officials are going to carry out the post-mortem of the body of the deceased to identify the reason and conditions behind the death of the man. The post-mortem report is expected to provide additional information to the investigators to determine the circumstances which led to the death of the man.

At the time of reporting, police have not disclosed the identity of the person who died and details about the vessel.

The investigation is currently in the development stage and the investigators are going to conduct a comprehensive assessment around the incident. The final conclusion in the case is expected to be disclosed by the authorities as they finish their investigation.