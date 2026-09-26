St. Kitts and Nevis: First Lady Diani Prince-Drew highlights youth development at Concordia Summit

Saint Kitts and Nevis First Lady Diani Prince-Drew highlighted the importance of including young people from Small Island Developing States in global discussions on technology, education and development.

St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis' First Lady, Diani Prince-Drew, was a featured speaker at the 2026 Concordia Annual Summit in New York City, convened on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

On Monday, September 21, 2026, Prince-Drew used the high-level session to put forward a Caribbean perspective.

She was one of several speakers at "Fostering the Future Together: A Global Commitment to the Next Generation," a session held as part of the summit's Advancing Human Rights & Social Progress programme.

Also on the panel were the Honourable Charity Wallace, U.S. Special Envoy for Best Future Generations, and two representatives from the tech sector, Sarah Kemp of Intel Corporation and Elizabeth Pishny of Google.

Panelists examined how partnerships between government, business and other actors could be shaped to give children and young people a fairer shot as digital technology increasingly defines their world.

The session built on conversations convened in Washington, D.C. in March 2026, as part of the wider Fostering the Future Together initiative.

During her address, Diani Prince-Drew spoke on the importance of engaging young people across the region in global conversations on technology, education and development, which she feels, are often developed without their input.

Her presence in New York also contributed to groundwork being laid for a regional Fostering the Future Together event in the Caribbean, focused on reviewing the challenges and opportunities for children and young people in the region and building on collaborations at the regional and international levels.

Prince-Drew's participation in the summit contributed to St. Kitts and Nevis' profile in international discussions on building a more inclusive future for children and young people.