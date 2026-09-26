PM Skerrit visits Aux Delices landslide site, announces alternative route upgrade

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visited the landslide-affected Aux Delices Road and announced plans to stabilise the damaged section and upgrade the Delices-Petite Savanne alternative route.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica is taking steps in stabilising the stretch of the O’Delices Road which was damaged during the landslide following which the government is planning to enhance the condition of Delices-Petite Savanna alternative route after a landslide that restricted safe access for the vehicles in the southeast.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visited the affected area on Thursday, September 24, to assess site conditions firsthand. He was accompanied by the cabinet Ministers and public works personnel.

The officers from the concerned government departments are also examining the possibilities for widening the road from the affected stretch for enhancing the safety and security during the development of a larger stabilisation project.

A landslide was noted during the night of September 19, 2026 at the O’Delices Road, which resulted in the deployment of heavy machinery at the incident site for the removal of debris by the Ministry of Public Works, Public Utilities and the Digital Economy.

The authorities subsequently reopened the route for the motorcyclists on September 21, with an advisory of taking caution while passing through the route, specifically amid intense rainfall.

The Ministry also informed that the technical examinations of the site had been conducted and officials were exploring long-term solutions. Skerrit also announced initiatives to enhance the Delices-Petite Savanne alternate route.

Based on the government account, the bridge construction on the route has already been completed, although the resurfacing is identified as the major outstanding task.

Skerrit also reported that the resurfacing process is intended to be conducted through the coordinated efforts between Public Work officials and local contractors. Asphalt is reported to be used in some portions, while concrete would be used in others.