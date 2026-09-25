Mr. Ridge responds to backlash after third consecutive Caribbean Music Award win

Mr. Ridge addressed criticism after winning Bouyon Artist of the Year for the third consecutive time at the 2026 Caribbean Music Awards.

Dominica: Dominican Bouyon artist Mr. Ridge, born in Coleridge Bell, won Bouyon Artist of the Year at the 2026 Caribbean Music Awards, which was held on September 19, 2026 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

This marks his third straight win in the category since its introduction in the year 2024.

Following the win, Ridge has addressed criticism of the result in a post on his Facebook page.

He wrote that he was seeing a lot of negative reaction and hate for his win and asked people to share who they believe deserved the award instead of him.

“So much hate for an award , let’s be honest speak your mind, who do you guys believed deserved the award over me. Keep it respectful and I will do the same,” he wrote.

This year’s awards were themed as "Sounds of the Caribbean”.

This was the first time the ceremony was held in the Caribbean after three previous editions, which were held in Brooklyn, New York. The three-day Elite Weekend Experience was scheduled from September 18 to 20 and it also included a red carpet event and after-parties alongside the main ceremony.

Kes claimed Male Soca Artist of the Year, while Lady Lava had the strongest night of any performer, walking away with four trophies, among them Female Soca Artist of the Year and Zess Artist of the Year.

Shenseea was the dominant name in dancehall. Her remix of "Shake It to the Max (FLY)" picked up both Song and Collaboration of the Year, and she was also named Female Dancehall Artist of the Year.

Grenadian artist V'ghn had a strong showing in the Jab category, taking home both Artist and Song of the Year. Freetown Collective picked up Caribbean Fusion Artist of the Year.

The Reggae category was led by Lila Iké, Buju Banton, Chronixx and Protoje, who each took home honours in the category.

Ridge's win extends a streak that began in 2024, the year the Bouyon Artist of the Year category was first introduced. He has not lost it since.