Antigua: Overseas surgeon to assist surgery for 13-year-old shot in Bathlodge incident

An overseas surgeon is expected to travel to Antigua and Barbuda to assist doctors treating 13-year-old Joshua Meade, who was shot in the face during the deadly Bathlodge shooting.

Antigua & Barbuda: A surgeon has been consulted from abroad and anticipated to visit Antigua and Barbuda during the week to assist the medical team in reconstructive surgery of a thirteen-year-old Joshua Meade, who continues to be in hospital undergoing treatment after he was struck by a gunshot in the face during a fatal shooting incident in Bathlodge.

The recent update in the case was reported on Thursday, September 24, by Director General of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, Maurice Merchant through the post-Cabinet press briefing.

Maurice Merchant briefed in his press conference that the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre made a request for the assistance of an overseas medical specialist considering the severity of the injuries sustained by Joshua.

The surgeon is anticipated to work together with the regional healthcare professionals for conducting the reconstructive surgery. However, the authorities as of now have not disclosed any details regarding the identity, country of origin of the overseas surgeon and the scheduled date of the surgery.

The thirteen-year-old Joshua was among the two people injured in a shooting incident at a residential property in Bathlodge on September 21 in which a twenty-year old woman, Saquania Anthony was killed.

Police stated that they were informed about the gunfire incident and reached the site at around 11:30 p.m. and discovered Anthony non-responsive with what seemed to be several gunshot injuries.

She was subsequently declared dead by the medical personnel. In later police and judicial records, a twenty-four-year-old man, known to be Kelvin Samuel was also shot during the gunfire incident.

According to the authorities, Kelvin was discharged from medical care from the hospital by Thursday, whereas Joshua was still undergoing medical treatment. Cabinet made an appeal for the public to keep supporting Joshua and his family as he continues to receive medical treatment.

The probe into the crime has also advanced further. Police have taken twenty-year old Jaquan Shaw from Cashew Hill into their custody. Shaw was presented in the court before Chief Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel on September 24 and was ordered to remain in custody. The next hearing and appearance of Jaquan in the court is scheduled on November 25.