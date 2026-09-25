Jamaican man charged after allegedly reversing $780,000 car payment

A 31-year-old St Andrew man has been charged with obtaining goods by false pretence after a seller alleged that a $780,000 payment for a car was later reversed.

Jamaica: A 31-year-old allegedly bought a car, paid for it using a bank transfer and then cunningly disputed the transaction with his bank and reportedly got back all his money.

The accused has been identified as Trevor Lewis, a resident of St Andrew, Jamaica. He has been charged by the police with obtaining goods by false pretence.

According to the reports, the police officials noted that in April, a man sold Lewis his 2012 Hyundai Elantra motor car for $780,000, which was paid for through a bank transfer.

The officials noted that the complainant discovered that the same amount he received was reportedly refunded after Lewis allegedly disputed the transaction.

After sometime he contacted Lewis for the payment who stated that he had sold the vehicle and will make the arrangements to repay the money.

However, he didn’t receive any payment from Lewis and subsequently made a report to the police. The police immediately launched an investigation into the matter and arrested Lewis.

He was arrested during a targeted operation on Sunday, September 20 and was taken into custody for further enquiries.

He was charged following a question-and-answer session that was conducted in the presence of his attorney.

The incident has raised concerns and questions among the residents of Jamaica as a user commented through social media saying, “Very common thing they have been doing in Jamaica for some time now. I know people who have suffered great loss due to this same type of transaction. It's not so easy to get back your money either. Some of the bank representatives are the corrupt ones helping with such dishonesty.”

Another user commented, “Main reason car loans and dealerships will always be a thing , most ppl just can’t be bothered with this crap, imagine sale goes through smooth and well just to wake up a few days later with 780k gone from u account smh. No car no money no nothing just a victim.”

Further investigations into the matter are underway as the police will be revealing more details. The court date is also being finalised.