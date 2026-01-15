Jamaican Dancehall Artist Chronic Law Arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The popular artist's detention in Florida has sparked widespread speculation, with ICE yet to release details on the charges or the facility where he is being held.

Jamaica: Popular Jamaican dancehall artist Ackeme Jermaine Campbell, who is known by his stage name Chronic Law, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the United States. Chronic Law’s name is currently listed on ICE’s list of detainees.

As of now, no information has been released by the immigration authorities highlighting the reason for his detaining or name of the facility where he is being held.

The artist’s agent confirmed to the media that the detention took place in Florida. He did not comment on what transpired before the arrest or any possible immigration or criminal charges. Unverified claims on social media suggest more serious charges. No official statement has been issued by ICE or any other official source.

ICE is a federal agency within the United States Department of Homeland Security. It is also known as the agency that enforces immigration laws and is charged with the detainment of individuals that may be involved in deportation processes.

As of now, ICE has not released any information regarding the detaining of Chronic Law, including deportation, criminal charges, and administrative immigration action. No official information is leading to speculations by media and fans alike. Many are calling for more open and transparent communication regarding the detaining of the popular artist.

Chronic Law went viral in the late 2010s. He is known for his music which reflects inner-city life and social issues. He was among Jamaica’s top streamed artists in 2025.

He was previously arrested in November 2025 in Turner County, Georgia, due to several traffic related charges. This included attempting to run from the police, reckless driving, speeding, and improper lane changes.

News of Chronic Law’s arrest has gone viral in the Caribbean and international music industry. Fans have turned to social media to voice their worry and to ask what is going on with his legal case. “Free my Artist,” said Amayah on Facebook.