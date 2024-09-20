St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew extends heartfelt wishes on Independence 41

The Federation kicked off the celebrations to commemorate the special occasion today (September 19, 2024) with a church ceremony which was attended by the Prime Minister and other cabinet members.

St Kitts and Nevis: In a heartfelt video message, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended good wishes to the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the island’s 41st Independence Day.

In his address to the nation, he said, “When we speak of independence, the word freedom naturally springs to mind. We hear phrases like charting our own path or making our own decisions but it beckons a deeper reflection that true independence begins as an idea, a concept a state of mind.”

He added that it is this belief, this mindset that propels everyone to achieve independence in its most tangible forms.

The Prime Minister recorded the video while he was standing on the grounds of what was once Bayford’s Estate, St Peter’s Parish. “From this vantage point freedom takes on a life of its own. The spectacular views of Basseterre and the surrounding communities and our beloved sister isle of Nevis in the background evokes thoughts of endless possibilities that lie ahead of our people and our great nation,” he added.

Dr Drew emphasised that on these lands, the country’s ancestors toiled under the blazing sun and stinging rain for little to no wages, their hearts yearning for the day for freedom and at present, he noted that the property has been transformed which was once a symbol of bondage into a major centre for agriculture innovation and sustainability, benefiting the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.

Not only this, but he also highlighted that Independence is not just about economic or agriculture self sufficiency but about the freedom to live peacefully in a safe and secure environment.

In addition to this, he expressed optimism about the future of St Kitts and Nevis and said that he believes in the resilience, strength as well as spirit of the people of this country. He called upon everyone to join hands and build a better nation for everyone as the island nation marks 41 years of independence.

The Prime Minister is also expected to participate in a number of activities which will be held as part of the celebrations including a significant parade, marking this huge occasion.