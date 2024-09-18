PM Drew leads tribute to National Heroes at Bradshaw Memorial Park in St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew along with cabinet members on Monday journeyed to the Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw Memorial Park to commemorate the legacy of the national heroes of St Kitts and Nevis.



While sharing the glimpses of the visit on his official Facebook account, the Prime Minister said that the ceremony at the park was stopped by the previous government for petty political reasons, but, the labour administration revived the Heroes Day ceremony at the Bradshaw Memorial Park.



He emphasised that his government will not allow petty politics to define their actions, as demonstrated by the continued recognition of Sir Kennedy Simmonds, the only living national hero, in spite of political differences.



“We must put country above self. Once again, I ask all of us, as citizens and residents, to pay homage to all our national heroes who have significantly contributed to our national development, and to recognize the families who sacrificed so much in the process,” outlined the Prime Minister.



Notably, the visit was part of the National Heroes Day which takes place annually to commemorate the Independence of the twin island nation on September 19.



During the ceremony, the government honoured the five national heroes namely Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, Sir Simeon Daniel, and Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds.



Apart from the Heroes Day ceremony, the cabinet indulges in several other events and activities ahead of the independence day.



On Sunday, the cabinet had a wonderful time at the National Service of Gratitude as they thanked god for his blessings and guidance over St Kitts and Nevis.



He noted that the government came together in faith and unity to express their gratitude for god’s continued protection and to seek his grace for the future of the country.



Not only this, but the cabinet is also visiting the several schools across the island to monitor the progress of significant changes taking place and to engage with the students. These meetings are being held to ensure that the children are being raised in an environment which is safe for them.