Wednesday, 18th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

PM Drew leads tribute to National Heroes at Bradshaw Memorial Park in St Kitts

Notably, the visit was part of the National Heroes Day which takes place annually to commemorate the Independence of the twin island nation on September 19.

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew along with cabinet members on Monday journeyed to the Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw Memorial Park to commemorate the legacy of the national heroes of St Kitts and Nevis.

While sharing the glimpses of the visit on his official Facebook account, the Prime Minister said that the ceremony at the park was stopped by the previous government for petty political reasons, but, the labour administration revived the Heroes Day ceremony at the Bradshaw Memorial Park.

He emphasised that his government will not allow petty politics to define their actions, as demonstrated by the continued recognition of Sir Kennedy Simmonds, the only living national hero, in spite of political differences.

“We must put country above self. Once again, I ask all of us, as citizens and residents, to pay homage to all our national heroes who have significantly contributed to our national development, and to recognize the families who sacrificed so much in the process,” outlined the Prime Minister.

Notably, the visit was part of the National Heroes Day which takes place annually to commemorate the Independence of the twin island nation on September 19. 

During the ceremony, the government honoured the five national heroes namely Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, Sir Simeon Daniel, and Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds.

Apart from the Heroes Day ceremony, the cabinet indulges in several other events and activities ahead of the independence day. 

On Sunday, the cabinet had a wonderful time at the National Service of Gratitude as they thanked god for his blessings and guidance over St Kitts and Nevis. 

He noted that the government came together in faith and unity to express their gratitude for god’s continued protection and to seek his grace for the future of the country. 

Not only this, but the cabinet is also visiting the several schools across the island to monitor the progress of significant changes taking place and to engage with the students. These meetings are being held to ensure that the children are being raised in an environment which is safe for them.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Cuban diplomats protest the launch of a U.S. campaign on Cuban political prisoners at the United Nations in New York, U.S., October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Uncategorised

At U.N., Cuban diplomats shout down U.S. event on political prisoners

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

Uncategorised

Jamaican PM Holness meets with World Bank team

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

Uncategorised

$25 million credit support to Dominica's COVID-19 response: World Bank

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

St Kitts &amp; Nevis reports 77.1% vaccination among adults.
Uncategorised

St Kitts & Nevis reports 77.1% vaccination among adults

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

Uncategorised

Cuba to relax COVID-19 restriction on tourists from November 15

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

Death of bruised up 4-year-old in Bahamas draws suspicion as family claim drowning (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Death of bruised up 4-year-old in Bahamas draws suspicion as family claim...

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

American Airlines adds new routes to St. Vincent from Charlotte and New York
Uncategorised

American Airlines adds new routes to St. Vincent from Charlotte and New Y...

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

Dominica

Dominica officially signs US$41 M loan agreement with Saudi Fund for Rose...

Wednesday, 18th September 2024