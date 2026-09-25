Guyana: Fire destroys upper flat of Robb Street building, Trendsetter Boutique spared

Firefighters responded to a major blaze on Robb Street after the upper floor of a commercial building became fully engulfed, while the boutique on the ground floor was spared.

Guyana: A fire broke out at Trenzsetter Boutique on Robb Street, Georgetown which prompted a major response from the Guyana Fire Service. According to the GFS, the fire occurred at the business located at Lot 84 Robb Street, where firefighters arrived to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

According to the information, the fire destroyed the upper flat of a building on Robb Street that houses Update Trendz Setter Boutique. The boutique on the lower flat was spared from the blaze. Reports indicate that three people were occupying the upper flat at the time.

Water Tenders #130 and #131, Water Carriers #20, #26 and #30, along with Ambulance #25 and crews from the Headquarters, Campbellville and Eccles Fire Stations, were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters launched coordinated operations and were able to bring the blaze under control before eventually extinguishing it.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond was also present at the scene while firefighting operations were underway.

Several videos and pictures are now making rounds across social media, showing the extent of the fire, with the building completely blackened and significant damage visible across the structure.

Following the extinguishing of the main blaze, firefighters began mop-up operations to tackle remaining hotspots and prevent the fire from rekindling. The Guyana Fire Service said investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.