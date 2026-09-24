Jamaica: Three-month-old baby found in St Catherine, police search for family

Bog Walk police officers took the infant into protective care, providing formula, clothing and medical assistance while authorities work to locate the child’s parents or legal guardians.

Jamaica: A three-month-old baby was found and brought to the Bog Walk Police Station in St Catherine, Jamaica by a citizen on September 23, 2026, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) reported.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force noted that the police team at the station took the child under their care immediately.

The officials noted that the cops also purchased baby formula, clothing, and several other necessities. Several efforts are being made to locate and contact the child’s guardian and the relevant authorities.

The Force stated that the baby would also be taken for a medical check-up by a doctor.

“The baby will also be taken to a doctor for a medical examination to ensure that the child is healthy and receiving the necessary care,” the JCF said.

The incident has raised concerns among the residents as the locals are also helping the police officers locate the baby’s guardians. A user commented, “A picture of a baby is circulating that a baby from the Riversdale Community has been missing, dnt know if thetesa connection, or the person throw away the baby and report him/her as missing.”

Another user commented, “Down to the new borns are feeling the cruel hands of mankind blessings to those that rescue this child and those that feed it and take care of this child.”

The JCF further appreciated the excellent work of Constable Jullan Graham and the team for going out of their way to make sure that the baby is safe and comfortable.

“Kudos to Constable Graham and the Bog Walk team for responding with care and professionalism,” they added.

Several residents have also commended the excellent work of Constable Graham, saying, “Awesome Miss Graham, seems like you’re doing a good job so far…big respect to the people who found this baby … you deserve a medal.”

Further investigation to locate the family members of the baby are continuing.