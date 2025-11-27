Bahamas: Man fatally stabbed by roommate in Hepburn Estates

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the authorities and is assisting with the ongoing investigations.

Bahamas: A 25-year-old man lost his life after being fatally stabbed by his roommate during an argument around 3:00 am on Wednesday. The incident occurred inside victim's apartment in Hepburn Estates off Cowpen Road.

According to police reports, the altercation began around 3:00 am at the apartment in Hepburn Estates off Cowpen Road between the roommates. The altercation became violent when the suspect threw the victim's personal belongings outside of the window.

Once the physical confrontation ended, the victim sat down on the porch to breathe but his roommate went inside and came out with a sharp object. Upon noticing the victim relaxing on the porch, the suspect stabbed the victim in the upper torso.

Following which the victim stood up and walked a short distance from the door of the apartment but collapsed there.

After that the police officers and Emergency Medical Services were contacted and upon reaching the scene they found the victim lying unresponsive on the floor with a stab wound to the upper left chest near the armpit. The Emergency Medical Services examined the victim but he showed no signs of life and officially pronounced him dead.

Authorities have arrested a 32-year-old suspect from the scene and took him to the police station where he is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The officials stated that with this case the number of homicides increased to 73rd for this year.

Many people took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users ‘Resilient Nickia’ commented “You have to be careful who you choose as your roommate as a matter of fact any Mate”, while the other user commented “Know who you're around. Some ppl live with ppl that dont even care about them. Let this be a warning/wake up call. You see a man's face but you can't see his heart.”