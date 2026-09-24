Saint Lucia: Farmer Cleus Soolal shot dead in Bexon, homicide investigation underway

Police have launched a homicide investigation after farmer Cleus Soolal was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a farming property in Bexon on Wednesday.

Saint Lucia: The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has launched a probe into a gunfire incident which claimed the life of a man in Bexon, Saint Lucia, on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. The incident has triggered a probe into a homicide by the investigative authorities.

Family members have officially identified the deceased as Cleus Soolal, a local farmer from the Bexon region. Based on the information received, the shooting incident took place soon after midday at a small farming property, where he was allegedly engaged in potato cultivation.

Based on the preliminary accounts, it informs that the person who died was discovered with several gunshot wounds to his back and head. The crime-scene authorities probing into the matter inspected the incident site as police initiated an operation to determine the conditions around the homicide, the personal details of those accused and the purpose behind the shooting and killing.

According to the local reports, a person who witnessed the incident stated that he heard multiple gunshots, including the noise that resembled the sound of automatic gunfire. The witness later reported seeing two men fleeing the incident site toward a nearby river, their faces covered by masks. However this detail must not be treated as independent verified information, as it is a part of the preliminary information and subject to police confirmation.

Based on the recent reports, authorities have officially not confirmed any arrests or charges in connection with the killing of Soolal. The investigation into the matter is undergoing and additional details are expected as soon as the authorities conclude their investigation.

The recent gunfire incident has sparked attention of the locals as it took place during the time when other latest homicide cases are undergoing an investigation in Saint Lucia.