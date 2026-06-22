2026-06-22 12:00:52
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Saint Lucia Carnival 2026: JetBlue launches special flight promotion from New York

The promotion offers discounted round-trip fares from New York to Saint Lucia as the island prepares to host thousands of visitors for its Carnival, with peak celebrations set for July in Castries.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: JetBlue Airways has launched a special flight promotion for travelers planning to attend Saint Lucia Carnival 2026 which offers discounted round-trip fares between New York and Saint Lucia ahead of the island's biggest cultural festival.

The limited-time offer provides round-trip travel from New York's John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) for US$956.26. The promotion, dubbed the "Knicks Flash Sale," is part of a partnership between the airline and the New York Knicks, the reigning NBA champions.

The initiative comes as Saint Lucia prepares to welcome thousands of regional and international visitors for Carnival celebrations which culminate with the annual Parade of the Bands in July.

Saint Lucia Carnival 2026

The carnival will take place from July 1 to July 22, 2026, across various locations in Saint Lucia. It is also expected to draw in thousands of people from the Caribbean and across the world.

Saint Lucia Carnival reaches its peak with the street parades held on carnival Monday, July 20, and Tuesday, July 21 in Castries. It includes live music, colorful masquerade costumes, and other festivities.

National Events 

  • June 26: National Power & Groovy Monarch Semi Finals (National Cultural Centre Grounds - 6PM)

  • June 27: National Carnival Queen Pageant Motorcade (City Circuit - Rooney bay - 9PM)

  • June 28: National Calypso Monarch Semi Finals (National Culture Centre 4PM)

  • July 4: National Carnival Queen Pageant (The Pavilion on Rooney Bay - 8PM)

  • July 9: Inter-Commercial Competition (National Cultural centre - 8PM)

  • July 10: National Power & Groovy Monarch (The SAB - 8PM)

  • July 11: National Calypso Monarch (The SAB - 8PM)

  • July 12: National Panorama Competition (The SAB - 8PM)

  • July 13: National King & Queen of the Bands (The SAB - 8PM)

  • July 15: D'Vibez (Venue TBA - 8PM)

  • July 20: J'Ouvert (Castries City Circuit - 4AM)

July 20/21: National Parade of the Bands (Choc Round About To Castries City Circuit - 10AM)

Junior Carnival Events 

  • July 12: National Junior Parade of the Bands

Private Events

  • June 27: Sounami

  • June 27: Bakkanal Beach

  • June 28: Bakkanal Beach

  • July 4: Privasea - Pick Your Poison

  • July 5: Bakkanal Beach

  • July 11: Water Warz; Feteland; Dzassta

  • July 12: Bakkanal Brunch; WOW; Soka in Kolors; Bakkanal Beach

  • July 14: Dwilé Bikini Cruise - Transcend

  • July 15: Cooler On Deck - Drive Bay Pool Party

  • July 16: Bliss - Speed; Drive Brunch; Crave; Escape; Jet Lag

  • July 17: B.A.D; Dwive - Beach; JOB; Colour Me Red; Sa Ka Fete

  • July 18: Mess; Soak’t; Blocko; Remedy; Soca raff Up; Shh-Chaleur Blanc; Fyah Fete; Bakkanal Beach

  • July 19: Indulgence; Sunnup; Red Brunch; Ca Va; Brazen; Rum Bucket; Shores; Foreign Invasion; Take Jam 758

  • July 22: Bend

  • July 24: The Pardy; Fantasea

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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