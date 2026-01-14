Saint Lucia to receive additional Saturday JetBlue flight from Boston in early 2026 

JetBlue will operate a second Saturday service between Boston Logan and Hewanorra from February 14 to April 25, 2026, with lower fare options available.

Saint Lucia: United States based airline JetBlue has announced the addition of an extra Saturday flight between Boston and Saint Lucia during the late winter and early spring travel spring travel period with fares kicking off from as low as USD164. These additional services give a major boost to the overall seats and passengers arriving to the island nation in the peak vacation season.

Tourism Minister Ernest Hilaire has consistently highlighted the importance of strengthened airlift from key source markets, especially the United States as part of the country’s wider tourism growth strategy.

According to the airline, a second Saturday service will operate on the Boston Logan International Airport to Hewanorra International Airport route from February 14 to April 25, 2026. The additional flight increases weekly connectivity between the two destinations during a traditionally busy travel season.

The Saturday schedule will now include two departure options. The early morning flight is scheduled to depart Boston at 8 16 am and arrive in Saint Lucia at 2 00 pm. A second late morning flight will depart at 11 40 am with arrival at 5 25 pm.

JetBlue has also listed a range of lower fare options for the route during the period. Fares from 144 US dollars are available on select dates including February 21, February 28, March 21 and March 28. Additional fares from 169 US dollars are listed for April 25.

The expanded schedule provides additional travel options for passengers flying between Boston and Saint Lucia during the winter and spring months. While sharing the development, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted that further details on flight availability and fares are available on JetBlue official booking channels and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority website.

They also urged the passengers to book their seats at the earliest as they are limited and travellers will be entertained on first come first serve basis. Following the announcement, several travellers took to Facebook to express their excitement with one of them saying, “Yes we are ready and coming,” and another said, “Thanks JetBlue.”