Hurricane Melissa rapidly intensifies, expected to reach Category 5 and strike Jamaica with catastrophic impact
The island is facing life-threatening conditions, including devastating flash floods, landslides, tornadoes, and catastrophic storm surges.
Written by WIC News Weather Desk
Published
Updated
Jamaica: : Hurricane Melissa has rapidly intensified after reaching Category 3 status just hours ago and is expected to strengthen into a Category 5 hurricane soon. Melissa is expected to make a landfall in Jamaica soon. Accompanied by life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding, landslides, tornadoes, hurricane force winds and deadly storm surges are expected in portions of Jamaica and Southern Hispaniola Through Midweek.
In just hours Melissa went from a borderline hurricane to a Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds to a Category 5 hurricane contracting winds of 160mph is forecast and is expected to have winds of 170-180 winds.
Melissa becomes a major hurricane… Hurricane warning remains in effect for Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/qHMWX3IM54— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) October 26, 2025
Residents of Jamaica are advised to seek shelter now and stay inside for the next several days as damaging winds and heavy rains have already begun in the Caribbean island state and will continue to get worse Sunday, Monday & into Tuesday.
Other island states expected to be impacted include Haiti, Cuba, and Dominican Republic. While Bahamas and Turks and Caicos are still under monitoring with low chances of impact.
Author Profile
Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.
Latest
- Belize: Mother killed, teenage daughter injured in violent h...
-
Hurricane Melissa rapidly intensifies, expected to reach Cat...
-
Guyana businessman arrested with 13.79 kilograms of cocaine...
-
Trinidad coconut vendor fatally shot in Barrackpore
-
Jamaica: St Mary Police seize illegal firearm, arrest severa...