Dominica’s Belfast Rum Punch wins bronze at 2025 International Wine & Spirits Competition

The International Wine & Spirits Competition, held annually in London since 1969, is renowned for its rigorous judging process.

Dominica: In a significant development, Dominica’s Belfast Rum Punch has secured a bronze medal at the coveted 2025 International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC). The competition which is considered as one of the most influential and respected in the international beverage industry released this year’s results this week.

The achievement has marked a significant milestone for the brand as well as for Dominica.

Just one point away from securing a silver, the judges said that the aroma reveals hint of ripe fruit as well as subtle spices which leads to a smooth palate of citrus and tropical notes and finishes with a gentle sweetness.

Following the achievement, Managing Director at Belfast Estate Ltd, Yvor Nassief said that her team is incredibly proud to see Belfast Rum Punch recognised at this level and this win is a win for Dominica and it showcases the ability to compete with the best in the world.

“This isn’t just a win for us - it’s a proud moment for Dominica. A homegrown rum punch now celebrated on the global stage,” she outlined.

She further noted that Belfast Rum Punch’s Bronze places the island nation firmly on the map in the global rum and spirits area and this is a landmark achievement for a local product which was competing against long-established named from across the world. To receive a medal at such a prestigious competition is a symbol of true excellence in quality and craftsmanship, she added.

Notably, Belfast Rum is a brand which offers a variety of rums including Soca Rum, BB Rum, D-Special Rum, Belfast Rum Punch and Red Cap Rum. The company also produces a limited edition Reunion Run which was launched in 1988 on the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Commonwealth of Dominica. Beyond the island, the Belfast Rums is available in Saint Lucia, Tortola, St Kitts and Antigua.