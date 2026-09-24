Belize: Alfred Mahler shot during Maya Ranch inspection, one person detained

Police said Alfred Mahler was shot while inspecting property in the Maya Ranch area of western Belize, and one person has been detained as investigators continue the probe.

Belize: A man was shot in the afternoon of Wednesday, September 23, 2026, in the Maya Ranch locality of western Belize. The man who was shot is identified as Alfred Mahler. The gunfire incident took place at around 1:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m., during the time when Mahler and another individual with him were conducting an inspection on the property in the region.

According to the police accounts the two men were followed by some people making their way in a grey pickup truck. They were later approached throughout Pine Ridge Road by the red pickup truck, through which firearms were allegedly discharged. Mahler was subsequently hit by gunfire and wounded, meanwhile the red pickup truck escaped the site of the incident.

Mahler was immediately taken to the nearby healthcare facility for medical treatment and he continues to be under medical assistance. Based on the preliminary information available police officials and affiliated authorities have not revealed the current health condition of the injured.

The reports also do not inform regarding the seriousness of Mahler’s injuries. Hence making any assertions regarding the severity of the injuries or whether he is medically stable should not be considered as an officially determined information.

Based on the information available authorities associated with the case have taken one person into custody in connection with the incident of shooting and also recovered a licensed .223 semi-automatic rifle. The authorities have not disclosed the identity of the person detained and no charges have been filed so far at the time of reporting.

The shooting incident took place amid a prolonged dispute over land ownership including the property of the Maya Ranch. The farmers of the locality have earlier taken legal proceedings concerning the claims to parts of the land in connection with their longstanding use and cultivation of the land, whereas the regional media reported that the land records identify Maya Ranch Limited as the registered owner.

These details are directly related as Alfred Mahler was shot and injured while he was inspecting the land in the Maya Ranch area. The additional details regarding the gunfire incident is subject to the ongoing investigation.