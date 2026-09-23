Dr. Denzil Douglas begins UNGA engagements, backs Guyana’s UN Secretary General candidate

Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas attended CARICOM and Franco-Mexican ministerial meetings as St. Kitts and Nevis began its high-level diplomatic engagements during the 81st UN General Assembly.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas officially started his schedule of diplomatic engagements on September 22, 2026 as a part of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly High Level Week.

He will be participating in two different meetings on the sidelines of the gathering.

Douglas took part in the 26th Special Meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations of CARICOM, where member states took up a number of agenda items.

Among them, the Council reaffirmed their full support for Guyana's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodriguez-Birkett, who is a candidate for United Nations Secretary-General.

Douglas shared the pictures from the session, along with the details and moments, captioning, “Foreign Minister Douglas Commences Diplomatic Engagements at United Nations.”

Additionally, Douglas also attended a meeting concerning the Franco-Mexican initiative aiming to regulate the use of the veto in cases involving mass atrocities. He praised France and Mexico for their work concerning the 11-year-old project, also mentioning that several states officially joined the initiative on September 22, 2026, while others are to sign on soon.

Several people have appreciated Douglas through social media as a user commented, “Big up Doc Douglas! You out there representing we lil rock 'pon di world stage and making sure people hear bout St. Kitts and Nevis. From CARICOM to the UN, you nah stop push for our region. We proud a you!”

Douglas has further committed St. Kitts and Nevis to advocate for the initiative.

The General Assembly's general debate continued on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, with Brazil and the United States scheduled to address the body.

Acting Prime Minister and Head of the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, is expected to deliver the national address on Friday, September 25, 2026.