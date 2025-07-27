Trinidad: Police officer attacked in domestic dispute, 42-year-old suspect shot dead

The incident has sparked concern over the dangers police face during high-risk domestic calls.

Trinidad: A domestic violence call turned violent on police officers, leaving one officer with stabbing injuries and a 42-year-old man dead on the scene.

According to official reports, the violent incident reportedly occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 26th, 2025. When police officers of North Central Division Task Force responded to a report of ongoing domestic violence at #4 Lovers Lane, El Dorado.

Upon the officers arrival they reportedly heard loud screams for help coming from inside the residence. The officers proceeded to knock and call for the occupants inside the home to open the door.

The officers led by Corporal Persad received no response and decided to act swiftly by using force to enter into the house through a door on the eastern side of the building.

However, upon arrival into the home Corporal Persad was immediately met with a violent confrontation from a 42-year-old who attacked him with a knife and managed to stab him several times.

That's when other officers who were at the scene decided to intervene but the suspect continued to charge at the officers with the knife aggressively. In an attempt to stop the attack and disarm the suspect, the officers decided to discharge their service firearms to stop him from attacking.

Both Corporal Persad and the suspect were rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where the suspect was pronounced dead upon arrival after being fatally shot and Corporal Persad who had sustained multiple injuries on his abdomen and arm remained in a stable condition under medical attention.

The area of the altercation was paid a visit by ASP Bharath, W/ASP Gonzales, Insp. Jagroo and members of the North Central Division Crime Scene Department who processed the scene as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro was also seen later that day at the hospital paying a welfare visit and offering support to the injured Corporal Persad and his family at the Mt. Hope Hospital.

Investigations into the incident are continuing under the supervision of W/ASP Gonzales.