Massive fire at Ramco Industries in Trinidad leaves 4 in critical condition

Trinidad and Tobago: An explosion at Ramco Industries on Thursday evening has left four employees critically injured triggering emergency response from the fire officials and senior police personnel.

The industrial accident reportedly occurred around 6:55 p.m. on Thursday July 24, 2025 in San Fernando, Trinidad when a tanker truck struck the gas line on the compound igniting a powerful explosion that was followed by an outburst of fire.

The explosion severely injured four employees who happened to be near the area of the blast when the explosion occurred. The injured victims and workers of Ramco industries were identified as Nyron Dewsbury of New Grant, Videsh Harripersad of Williamsville, Kris Jaggai of Penal, and Ashook Sahadeo of Lengua.

The injured workers who sustained injuries and burn wounds were transferred to San Fernando General Hospital, in critical condition where they remain under strict supervision.

A 29-year-old labourer from Pleasantville recalled to the sources the moment when the accident occurred and said that he heard the loud explosion while he was in the facility’s lunchroom the moment it took place.

He quickly got up to check what had happened and saw a tanker truck and several cylinders on fire, while four workers who were severely injured laid on the ground.

The fire from the explosion was contained by the Assistant Chief Fire Officer Rampersad along with his personnel from the Mon Repos Fire Station.

While a team of senior officials including Inspector Mahabir of the Special Branch and officers Sergeant Nandlal, Sergeant Cooper, Sergeant Seecharan, Corporal Clarence, and Corporal Matloo responded to the scene to secure the area and begin investigations. .

Dr. Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, also visited the site to assess the damage and meet the officials who were the first responders.

Authorities have launched further investigation and assessment of the damage to determine circumstances that led to the explosion at Ramco Industries. Although initially it was identified that the truck triggered the explosion, officials are looking deeper into the matter and safety measures that need to be taken.