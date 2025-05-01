Thursday, 1st May 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

PNM In Meltdown: Rohan Sinanan becomes 3rd top leader to resign after election defeat

Through an official letter, Sinanan said that his decision comes after the Political Leader of PNM Dr Keith Rowley announced to step down from his post.

Thursday, 1st May 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: The 2025 general election defeat for the People's National Movement (PNM) has taken a shocking turn, with a third top leader resigning within 24 hours. Rohan Sinanan, on Wednesday, officially tendered his resignation as Deputy Political Leader of PNM, effective May 1, 2025.  

Through an official letter, Sinanan said that his decision comes after the Political Leader of PNM Dr Keith Rowley announced to step down from his post. He said that in accordance with the principles of the Westminster system of government and having been appointed as the Deputy Political Leader by Dr Rowley, it is only right that upon his resignation as Political Leader, he too tenders his resignation. 

“Well, wasn't I supposed to if the political leader has sent his resignation letter, and the political leader appointed me in following principal stand, I thought well, the party needs to fill the vacant posts,” he said.  

He also described his position as a ‘tremendous honour’ and expressed his gratitude for the chance to serve the party at a leadership level. Sinanan said that the decision comes after ‘thoughtful reflection’ as he continues to balance his responsibilities and focus on other service areas.  

Top 3 PNM Leaders Resigns within 24 hours of Election Defeat 

Rohan Sinanan became the 3rd top leader of the People’s National Movement to resign from his post after a crushing defeat in the 2025 general elections. The chain of resignations began with Dr Keith Rowley who stepped down as the Political Leader of PNM. 

This was followed by the shocking resignation of the outgoing Prime Minister Stuart Young as the PNM Chairman who said that he is resigning after ‘deep personal reflections’ on recent events which culminated with the results of the 2025 General Elections.  

While Young’s resignation was effective immediately, Rowley’s and Sinanan’s resignation as Political Leader of the PNM takes effect on Thursday May 1, 2025.  

Dr Keith Rowley revokes appointment of two PNM leaders before resignation 

Apart from the three top leaders, Dr. Keith Rowley revoked the appointments of two Deputy Political Leaders — Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Colm Imbert as his final act as Political Leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM). 

Dr. Rowley’s decision came in the closing hours of his tenure, marking a significant leadership shake-up within the party after its colossal defeat against the UNC in the just-concluded general election. 

PNM faces crushing defeat in 2025 General Elections after announcing snap elections 

Soon after his appointment as the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago on March 17, Stuart Young announced snap elections. This came after Dr Keith Rowley stepped down as Prime Minister on March 16, 2025.  

However, the call of snap elections did not turn out to be in the favour of PNM as the major opposition United National Congress (UNC) secured a landslide victory by winning 26 out of 41 seats while PNM secured just 13 seats, suffering a crushing defeat. 

This led to the PNM being shattered in more ways than possible with several leaders resigning or being revoked from their positions. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Crime rates in some Caribbean nations 'among world's highest'

Thursday, 1st May 2025

Uncategorised

St Lucia PM: Climate change could ‘annihilate’ Caribbean islands

Thursday, 1st May 2025

©Jon and Sue Hacking
Uncategorised

Boost for food safety management in Grenada

Thursday, 1st May 2025

St Vincent PM badly injured after protestors struck him with stones
Uncategorised

St Vincent PM badly injured after protestors struck him with stones

Thursday, 1st May 2025

Melissa Skerrit proposes construction of multi-facility at Scout &amp; Girl Guides Association.
Uncategorised

Melissa Skerrit proposes construction of multi-facility at Scout & Girl G...

Thursday, 1st May 2025

Guyana witnesses Fisherfolk Day 2024, aims at protecting livelihoods of Fisherfolk, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Guyana witnesses Fisherfolk Day 2024, aims at protecting livelihoods of F...

Thursday, 1st May 2025

Belize

Belize: Massive bushfire engulfs Hopkins Road, threatening homes and reso...

Thursday, 1st May 2025

Barbados

Barbados named world’s most expensive country in 2025

Thursday, 1st May 2025