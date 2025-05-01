PNM In Meltdown: Rohan Sinanan becomes 3rd top leader to resign after election defeat

Through an official letter, Sinanan said that his decision comes after the Political Leader of PNM Dr Keith Rowley announced to step down from his post.

Trinidad and Tobago: The 2025 general election defeat for the People's National Movement (PNM) has taken a shocking turn, with a third top leader resigning within 24 hours. Rohan Sinanan, on Wednesday, officially tendered his resignation as Deputy Political Leader of PNM, effective May 1, 2025.

Through an official letter, Sinanan said that his decision comes after the Political Leader of PNM Dr Keith Rowley announced to step down from his post. He said that in accordance with the principles of the Westminster system of government and having been appointed as the Deputy Political Leader by Dr Rowley, it is only right that upon his resignation as Political Leader, he too tenders his resignation.

“Well, wasn't I supposed to if the political leader has sent his resignation letter, and the political leader appointed me in following principal stand, I thought well, the party needs to fill the vacant posts,” he said.

He also described his position as a ‘tremendous honour’ and expressed his gratitude for the chance to serve the party at a leadership level. Sinanan said that the decision comes after ‘thoughtful reflection’ as he continues to balance his responsibilities and focus on other service areas.

Top 3 PNM Leaders Resigns within 24 hours of Election Defeat

Rohan Sinanan became the 3rd top leader of the People’s National Movement to resign from his post after a crushing defeat in the 2025 general elections. The chain of resignations began with Dr Keith Rowley who stepped down as the Political Leader of PNM.

This was followed by the shocking resignation of the outgoing Prime Minister Stuart Young as the PNM Chairman who said that he is resigning after ‘deep personal reflections’ on recent events which culminated with the results of the 2025 General Elections.

While Young’s resignation was effective immediately, Rowley’s and Sinanan’s resignation as Political Leader of the PNM takes effect on Thursday May 1, 2025.

Dr Keith Rowley revokes appointment of two PNM leaders before resignation

Apart from the three top leaders, Dr. Keith Rowley revoked the appointments of two Deputy Political Leaders — Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Colm Imbert as his final act as Political Leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM).

Dr. Rowley’s decision came in the closing hours of his tenure, marking a significant leadership shake-up within the party after its colossal defeat against the UNC in the just-concluded general election.

PNM faces crushing defeat in 2025 General Elections after announcing snap elections

Soon after his appointment as the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago on March 17, Stuart Young announced snap elections. This came after Dr Keith Rowley stepped down as Prime Minister on March 16, 2025.

However, the call of snap elections did not turn out to be in the favour of PNM as the major opposition United National Congress (UNC) secured a landslide victory by winning 26 out of 41 seats while PNM secured just 13 seats, suffering a crushing defeat.

This led to the PNM being shattered in more ways than possible with several leaders resigning or being revoked from their positions.